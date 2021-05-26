

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark retail sales declined for the first time in three months in April, figures from the Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 8.3 percent month-on-month in April, after a 19.8 percent increase in March.



Sales of clothing and other goods decreased 8.1 percent monthly in April. Sales of food and grocery declined 7.5 percent and those of other consumables fell 8.8 percent.



On an annual basis, retail sales increased 9.8 percent in April, after a 24.3 percent growth in the previous month.



