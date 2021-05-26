DJ Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JPXG LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-May-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 169.5919 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1419048 CODE: JPXG LN ISIN: LU1646359452 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXG LN Sequence No.: 107429 EQS News ID: 1200653 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1200653&application_name=news

