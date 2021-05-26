

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the year ended 27 March 2021 declined to 5.9 million pounds or 3.4 pence per share from 34.1 million pounds or 29.9 pence per share in the previous year.



Profit before taxation from continuing operations was 9.9 million pounds down from 36.1 million pounds in the prior year.



Group IFRS revenue reduced by 15.8% to 397.4 million pounds from last year, due to substantially lower 'pass-through' revenue on non-novated contracts for Paper and International Identity Solutions of 9.3 million pounds as the contracts covered by the arrangements are now largely completed.



The company expects a strong pipeline of business for fiscal year 2021/22 and continues to expect to deliver the full financial and operational benefits of the Turnaround Plan during the year.



Trading for the first two months of fiscal year 2021/22 has been positive and in line with management expectations.



The company continues to aim for the Group to be generating cash flow capable of supporting sustainable cash dividends to shareholders by the end of the Turnaround Plan in fiscal year 2022/23.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DE LA RUE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de