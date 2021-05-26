DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR (AEME) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 26-May-2021 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 25/05/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 66.6671 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49462311 CODE: AEME =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437017350 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEME Sequence No.: 107540 EQS News ID: 1200778 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1200778&application_name=news

