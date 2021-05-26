Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.05.2021
Meilenstein und noch “Geheiminformation”: “Eine richtig große Sensation”…
PR Newswire
26.05.2021 | 10:52
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prosit Sole Biotechnology Initiates First-In-Human Clinical Trial of Novel Interferon Lambda Chimera in US

BALTIMORE, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosit Sole Biotechnology, a clinical-stage biotech company developing novel protein therapeutics, today announces that it has initiated the first-in-human ("FIH") Phase I clinical trial of PSP001 in US. PSP001 is a novel, long acting and potent interferon lambda chimera injection. The first dose was administered on May 25, 2021.

Type III interferons (IFN's), also termed interferon lambda's (IFN?'s) constitute a new addition to the IFN family. Their unique receptor IFN?R1 is particularly abundant at the barrier surfaces, such as the respiratory tracts, the gastrointestinal tracts, and the liver. Non-redundant to type I interferons (IFNa and IFNß), IFN?'s exhibit unique antiviral and immune modulatory activities. Prosit Sole Biotechnology is developing PSP001 for the treatment of chronic norovirus enteritis in hematopoietic and solid organ transplant recipients.

"Chronic norovirus enteritis in immunocompromised patients is an urgent unmet medical need. There are no approved therapies for this debilitating disease." said Hongyu Liu, PhD, CEO of Prosit Sole Biotechnology. "We are also actively developing PSP001 for additional indications such as chronic hepatitis B."

Investor Contact:

Email: liuhongyu@prositsole.com

Media Contact:

Cindy Yu
Email: cindy.yu@prositsole.com
010-62975234

Source: Prosit Sole Biotechnology

To learn more, please visit http://www.prositsole.com/

© 2021 PR Newswire
