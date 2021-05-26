Dog Clothing & Accessories Market Size To Reach $16.61 Billion By 2028, Owing To Enhanced Demand For Innovative & Fashionable Accessories From Pet Owners | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Dog Clothing and Accessories Market size is expected to reach USD 16.61 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

What are Key Factors Driving the Dog Clothing & Accessories Market?

Increasing disposable income and rapidly growing urbanization have promoted the demand for innovative and fashionable accessories from pet owners. In addition, vendors in this industry focus on multi-functional and fashionable product development to meet pet owners' requirements. Spending on a pet has increased as a mark of sensitivity and social status. Thus, all these factors are expected to drive the market.

Accessories held the largest share of more than 55.0% in 2020 and are expected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Clothing is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Clothing such as sweaters and jackets protects the dog from cold. Thus, the growing demand for warm clothing to protect the dog from cold weather is expected to drive the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The growing young population and increasing disposable income in countries, such as China and India, are projected to drive the product demand. Increasing disposable income and intense advertisement campaigns by the leading dog apparel and accessories manufacturers have led to regional market growth. Moreover, the easy availability of the products due to modern retail facilities and online platforms is expected to drive the market.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Dog Clothing & Accessories Market" Report 2028.

Dog Clothing & Accessories Market Report Highlights:

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. China accounted for the largest share of 27.4% in 2020, followed by Japan and India . Easy availability of dog apparel accessories owing to the well-established retail stores in the region, coupled with the rapidly growing urbanization and increasing disposable income, is driving the market in the region

By product, clothing is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. An increasing number of pet ownership and the availability of a wide range of clothing options for dogs for their wellbeing and comfort are expected to drive the segment

Europe is projected to register a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028. Germany accounted for the largest share of 21.40% in 2020, followed by the U.K.

The offline distribution channel held the largest share of more than 65.0% in 2020. Consumers feel more comfortable choosing their own products owing to which offline distribution channel is still the most preferred distribution channel

Browse 85 page research report with TOC on "Global Dog Clothing and Accessories Market" at:https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-dog-clothing-accessories-market

Million Insights has segmented the global dog clothing and accessories market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Dog Clothing & Accessories Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Clothing



Sweaters & Jackets





Raincoat





Others



Accessories



Collars





Toys





Bedding





Others

Dog Clothing & Accessories Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Offline



Online

Dog Clothing & Accessories Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Dog Clothing & Accessories Market

KONG Company



DoggyMan H.A. Co., Ltd.



Masterpet Corporation Ltd.



Central Garden & Pet Company



Hangzhou Tianyuan Pet Products Co., Ltd.



Bampz, LLC



Mars Petcare



PetPace



Pet Factory Company

