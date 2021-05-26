Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.05.2021
Meilenstein und noch “Geheiminformation”: “Eine richtig große Sensation”…
WKN: A2AE98 ISIN: GB00BYV81293 
Frankfurt
26.05.21
08:01 Uhr
0,635 Euro
-0,080
-11,19 %
26.05.2021 | 12:07
Hardman & Co Research: Shield Therapeutics (STX): Accrufer launch on schedule

Hardman & Co Research: Shield Therapeutics (STX): Accrufer launch on schedule 
26-May-2021 / 10:35 GMT/BST 
Hardman & Co Research: Accrufer launch on schedule 
Shield Therapeutics (Shield) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company delivering specialty products that address 
patients' unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on treating iron deficiency (ID). Feraccru(R)/Accrufer(R) has been 
approved by the regulators in both Europe and the US. Following completion of a capital increase in March 2021 to raise 
the necessary funds, momentum has picked up significantly in preparing for the US launch of Accrufer, which is due 
around the end of June. Even on conservative forecasts with respect to the speed and quantum of market penetration, 
Shield is forecast to become profitable in 2023. 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/accrufer-launch-on-schedule/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
1 Frederick's Place        Contact: 
 
London               Martin Hall 
                           mh@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
 
www.hardmanandco.com        +44(0)20 3693 7075 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1200848 26-May-2021 

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2021 05:35 ET (09:35 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
