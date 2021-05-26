DJ Hardman & Co Research: Shield Therapeutics (STX): Accrufer launch on schedule

Shield Therapeutics (Shield) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company delivering specialty products that address patients' unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on treating iron deficiency (ID). Feraccru(R)/Accrufer(R) has been approved by the regulators in both Europe and the US. Following completion of a capital increase in March 2021 to raise the necessary funds, momentum has picked up significantly in preparing for the US launch of Accrufer, which is due around the end of June. Even on conservative forecasts with respect to the speed and quantum of market penetration, Shield is forecast to become profitable in 2023.

