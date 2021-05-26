

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 on Wednesday, fashion luxury group Capri Holdings Ltd. (CPRI) provided earnings and revenue outlook for the first, second, third and fourth quarters as well as for the full-year 2022.



For the first quarter, the company projects earnings of about $0.75 per share on total revenues of about $1.1 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.55 per share on revenues of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company also expects earnings of about $0.70 to $0.75 per share on total revenues of about $1.2 billion for the second quarter, earnings of about $1.65 to $1.70 per share on total revenues of about $1.4 billion for the third quarter and earnings of about $0.55 to $0.60 per share on total revenues of about $1.4 billion for the fourth quarter.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings of about $3.70 to $3.80 per share on total revenues of about $5.1 billion. The Street is currently looking for earnings of $3.72 per share on revenues of $4.99 billion for the year.



The Company also notes that fiscal 2022 includes a 53rd week in its fiscal fourth quarter.



