Online course enables participants to apply a set of guiding principles and essential practices to build products that customers truly love

Emergn, a global digital business services firm helping companies deliver valuable products and customer experiences faster, today announced the company is offering its keystone course, VFQ Foundations, for free in celebration of World Product Day. The course is a key component of Value, Flow, Quality(VFQ), Emergn's work-based education approach to building products that customers love.

Created by Mind the Product, World Product Day is an annual event to celebrate the product management craft and community. To recognize all the product teams making an impact for their customers every day, Emergn is providing the chance for anyone to sign up for its VFQ Foundations course for free, a $100 value, from May 26 to June 1.

VFQ is used by hundreds of organizations globally, including Fortune 500, FTSE 100 and Global 2000 companies such as Walmart, BBC, GSK and iRobot. VFQ Foundations will help participants unlock their potential by rediscovering curiosity, experimentation and rebuilding a discovery mindset. The guiding principles and practices covered in the course are key for high-performing product teams, but everyone within an organization can gain valuable lessons from the course for their unique role.

"At Emergn, we've worked with some of the world's most respected businesses to design and deliver products that add value to their business, and we understand just how critical great product development, education and management is to organizations' success," said Steven Angelo-Eadie, VP VFQ Services, Emergn. "Our years of experience and research are captured in VFQ, and this free course offering in celebration of World Product Day will enable anyone to develop a discovery mindset so they can focus on getting their best ideas into the hands of customers faster."

To take advantage of this $100 value, register for the course by June 1 here: https://www.emergn.com/celebrate-world-product-day/

To learn more about Emergn, visit www.emergn.com.

About Emergn

Emergn's mission is to improve the way people and companies work. Forever. The digital business services firm helps some of the world's most respected businesses-including Fortune 500, FTSE 100 and Global 2000 companies-develop and deliver their most promising ideas into valuable digital products and customer experiences faster. Emergn offers product innovation, enterprise transformation, experience design, product development, intelligent automation, and data and analytics capabilities. Through its educational platform VFQ, the industry's only work-based learning approach to scaled digital transformation, Emergn helps global enterprises and individual learners alike build agility into their way of working and deliver value at pace. Emergn has a strong presence in over a dozen countries, with its U.S. headquarters in Boston and EMEA headquarters in London. For more information, visit Emergn's website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005181/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Jillian Saftel

emergn@v2comms.com