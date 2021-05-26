Visionairy Health Secures CE Marking for its AI-Based X-Ray Triage Tool

BOSTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionairy Health (VH), a Health-tech AI company, announced today that it has obtained CE Marking for X1, its artificial intelligence (AI) based chest x-ray triage and prioritization product. X1 is a state-of-the-art medical device that uses deep learning to analyze chest x-rays, flagging those images that are suggestive of the presence of one or more of 15 pre-specified findings (including tuberculosis, pneumothorax, and lung nodules). It has been trained using hundreds of thousands of chest x-rays from dozens of geographical locations. X1 is PACS agnostic and can be easily integrated with existing radiology software. The software's notifications act as a secondary check in parallel to physicians' independent assessment to ensure that imaging studies with any prespecified findings are brought to their immediate attention.

"We're excited to receive CE Marking, as this allows us to deploy X1 in Europe and delve into the other markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia as a next step," says Moustafa Amin, Co-founder and CEO of VH. VH has partnerships with large healthcare providers in those regions and they are eager to use X1. Dr. Hesham Zaki, VP of Radiology and Informatics at GNP Hospitals Group, an early partner of VH, says: "At GNP, we process a large number of chest x-rays every day, so we are looking forward to using the X1 triage tool. With X1, our physicians can be more efficient and focus on scans that require their immediate attention."

X1 is part of a suite of AI products being developed by VH to help clinicians manage the ever-increasing volume of diagnostic radiography in hospitals and clinics around the world. The CE marking of X1 paves the way for its commercial launch in most regions of the world. Additional information about X1 and company contact information is available at https://www.visionairyhealth.com.

About Visionairy Health:

VH's mission is to address the core of the physician shortage problem by arming doctors with AI-powered tools that expand their capabilities and help them make faster and more accurate decisions. VH is led by an ambitious team of deep learning scientists, software engineers, physicians, and industry professionals reimagining what doctors can do. VH is venture backed by Plug and Play Ventures, Stacked Capital, and College Street Innovation Fund.

X1 is a self-certified class I software as a medical device as per EU Medical Device Directive 93/42/EEC.