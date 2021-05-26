DoiT International Achieves AWS Partner Network Distinction for 100 Certifications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoiT International (DoiT), a global multi-cloud software and managed service provider with deep expertise in Kubernetes, Machine Learning, and Big Data, today announced that its cloud engineering team has collectively achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Certification Distinctions for earning over 100 collective AWS Certifications. DoiT is also an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner. This APN Certification Distinction provides strong reassurance to customers worldwide that DoiT's CloudOps engineers have validated their AWS expertise to design, deploy or operate applications and infrastructure on AWS.

This announcement follows key milestones in the close relationship between DoiT and AWS over the last year. As a long-time AWS Partner, the two companies work together to provide exceptional technical and sales excellence to customers.

In February 2020, DoiT was designated as an AWS Well-Architected Partner, recognizing its expertise to deliver reviews for existing workloads or new applications based on AWS's best practices and guidelines. DoiT was named an APN Immersion Day Partner in August 2020, certifying its Cloud Architects with the ability to provide customers with an exclusive technical workshop experience and a guided tour of AWS products and services. Since receiving this distinction, DoiT has run two global APN Immersion Days for customers and prospects, with plans to run a global series.

In November 2020, DoiT received the APN Reseller Partner of the Year award to recognize the high-quality support and professional services provided to AWS customers. And, in April 2021, distinguished DoiT Machine Learning engineers were recognized as the first AWS Partner AI/ML Black Belts, an advanced certification showcasing the ability to provide customers with the highest level of AWS product knowledge and support in the field of AI and ML.

"I'm proud of our engineering team for collectively earning over 100 AWS Certifications," said DoiT International's CTO and General Manager, Vadim Solovey. "Our engineers have a relentless focus on customer obsession, continuous learning, and solving challenging technical challenges as they strive for over 98% customer satisfaction scores."

DoiT recently showcased this world-class support while assisting AWS customer Lightricks in transforming its analytics from a legacy system to a new analytics infrastructure that would allow it to cut associated overheads and costs. Adam Lev-Libfeld, Lightrick's Head of Data Platform and Analytics, remarked, "I look at DoiT International as my safety net: They enable us to take bigger risks. I know that, if we get stuck, someone knowledgeable is just a phone call away."

In addition to technical expertise and consulting for AWS best practices, DoiT also provides its growing base of technology customers with additional cost-saving solutions through its innovative Cloud Management Platform. The platform delivers significant value, providing support for public cloud workloads with complex requirements such as multi-cloud Kubernetes deployments, real-time data, analytics, and machine intelligence. Its software platform uses artificial intelligence to achieve sustainable cost reduction, using an automated approach embraced by software and operations teams.

DoiT's solution provides meaningful cost savings to customers within 90 days of onboarding, and the company's engineering consultancy helps customers architect applications and deployments optimally for multi-cloud environments. For startups and technology companies looking for assistance in migration, cost optimization, and cloud analytics services, visit doit-intl.com/contact.

About DoiT International

DoiT International is a leading provider of multi-cloud expertise, proprietary cloud optimization, and governance software. The company tackles complex problems of scale for customers, using expertise in machine learning, algorithms, complexity analysis, and system design.

Founded in 2011, DoiT International operates in nearly 70 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, and Israel. For more information, please visit www.doit-intl.com.

