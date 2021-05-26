Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.05.2021
Meilenstein und noch “Geheiminformation”: “Eine richtig große Sensation”…
PR Newswire
26.05.2021 | 15:04
Lexogen gains ISO 9001:2015 quality management certification.

VIENNA, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexogen, company of RNA Experts, is honored to announce that it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification from TÜV Austria CERT GmbH for its quality management system, encompassing the research, development and production of RNA analysis solutions, and the provision of bioinformatics solutions and services for RNA analysis.

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). In order to earn this certification, the company must fulfill certain requirements, proving the ability to consistently provide high quality products and services that meet customer expectations and needs. The Quality Management System is the accumulation of all the processes, values, and resources, that are oriented on two goals - customer satisfaction and organizational efficiency.

"The ISO 9001 certification is an amazing step for Lexogen," says Stéphane Barges, Chief Executive Officer at Lexogen. "Our whole team, at Lexogen, is striving to always improve and deliver the best products, services and support to our customers. This certification rewards the efforts we are making to ensure the highest level of quality and highlights our determination to continuously nurture innovation and develop premium quality RNA analysis solutions. We are happy and proud to have reached this milestone and we look forward to further serving and contributing to the success of our customers!".

About Lexogen

Established in 2007, Lexogen is a leading company in transcriptomics, next-generation sequencing, and RNA analysis. The mission of the Lexogen team is to empower their customers with innovative top quality RNA analysis solutions and support, in order to improve health and well-being for everyone and our planet. Lexogen is the leader in 3' RNA sequencing, a technology proven for its efficiency, its robustness, and its sensitivity. Lexogen's portfolio includes innovative kits for true single-cell as well as bulk RNA Sequencing, RNA purification and ribosomal RNA depletion, spike-in RNA variant controls, and metabolic RNA labeling. Lexogen also provides first-class, fully integrated RNA analysis services from experimental design to analytical reporting.

Lexogen is a privately held company, headquartered in Vienna, Austria with a subsidiary in New Hampshire, USA.

To learn more, visit www.lexogen.com and follow @lexogen.

Contact person:
Amra Dedic
Marketing Specialist
Tel.: +43 660 69 66 045
Email: amra.dedic@lexogen.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/472869/Lexogen_logo_Logo.jpg

