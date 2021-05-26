Researchers from Germany and Austria are testing how photovoltaic roofs may be deployed along highways. The first pilot project is planned to be implemented starting from the autumn.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE, and the Austrian Institute of Technology, have developed a PV system solution for motorways. The demonstrator consists of a PV system with a 10x17m roof area that has to be installed on a steel structure about 5.5m above the road. Construction on the pilot project is expected to begin next autumn and its operations will be then monitored ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...