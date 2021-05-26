DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-May-2021 / 13:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 25/05/2021) of GBP65.48m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 25/05/2021) of GBP48.9m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 25/05/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 234.55p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 234.55p Ordinary share price 229.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (2.15)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 114.31p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 116.00p Premium to NAV 1.47% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05 to 25/05/2021 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Sequence No.: 107622 EQS News ID: 1200979 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1200979&application_name=news

