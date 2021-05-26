Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.05.2021
Meilenstein und noch “Geheiminformation”: “Eine richtig große Sensation”…
PR Newswire
26.05.2021 | 16:04
89 Leser
Master of Code - certified delivery partner LivePerson's Conversational Cloud

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Master of Code, a global leader for the highest-impact digital experiences, has been recognized by LivePerson, Inc., a global leader in Conversational AI, as a certified delivery partner for LivePerson's Conversational Cloud and full end-to-end Conversational AI professional services.

Master of Code Logo

"We're proud to partner with LivePerson on designing, building and deploying state-of-the-art conversational AI solutions. With conversational commerce on the rise, our partnership with LivePerson offers brands enterprise-level integrations of Conversational Cloud and full cycle text and voice Conversation Design services" - said Dmytro Hrytsenko, founder and CEO at Master of Code

By integrating LivePerson's Conversational Cloud with Master of Code's Conversational AI services, brands can create more convenient, seamless customer and employee experiences via preferred digital channels including SMS, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Google RCS, and Apple Business Chat.

Master of Code's Conversational AI and in-house Conversation Design expertise make it easier for brands' consumers and employees to interact with context-aware AI solutions.

"Bringing together Master of Code and LivePerson's technical expertise and conversation design capabilities means brands can create exciting new ways for consumers and employees to interact with them through our Conversational Cloud. This opens up a whole new world of sales, marketing, and care journeys that can be exponentially scaled and deeply personalized through the power of Conversational AI," said Mike Carney, VP, Technology Services at LivePerson

LivePerson's industry-leading Conversational Cloud allows brands to leverage AI to design, manage, and optimize bot and agent-handled conversations on messaging channels, websites, and apps. Brands using the Conversational Cloud have seen results including up to 20% increases in average order value and customer satisfaction scores, up to 10x online sales conversions versus traditional websites, and 50% lower labor costs and agent attrition. Master of Code provides services integration for the Conversational Cloud for enterprise brands and customization for high-impact solutions and full cycle text and voice Conversation Design services: conversation strategy and audit, conversation consulting and design.

About Master of Code:

Master of Code is a Conversational AI company, offering the next generation of customer and employee experiences via digital channels including SMS, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Google RCS, Apple Business Chat, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa.

Our Conversational AI and in-house Conversation Design expertise make it easier for brands' consumers and employees to interact with context-aware AI solutions.

250+ experts across the United States, Canada and Ukraine are helping global businesses to evolve daily in the fast changing world. For more information about Master of Code, please visit https://masterofcode.com/?utm_source=referral&utm_medium=pressrelease.

About LivePerson, Inc.:

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI at scale and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship - a conversational relationship - with their millions of consumers. LivePerson has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list for its leadership in artificial intelligence. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518021/MOC_Primary_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
