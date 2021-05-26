Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.05.2021
Meilenstein und noch “Geheiminformation”: “Eine richtig große Sensation”…
26.05.2021 | 16:16
DJ PJSC Magnit Announces the Expiration of the Term for the Submission of the Offers for Exchanged-Traded Bonds 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
PJSC Magnit Announces the Expiration of the Term for the Submission of the Offers for Exchanged-Traded Bonds 
26-May-2021 / 16:45 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, 
Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by law. The 
distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession 
any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such 
restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any 
such jurisdiction. 
 
This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe 
for, the securities to any person in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in 
which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless 
registered under the US Securities Act or offered in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration 
requirements of the US Securities Act. The offer and sale of the Securities referred to herein has not been and will 
not be registered under the US Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. 
Subject to certain exceptions, the Securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or 
Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. There 
will be no public offer of the Securities in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere. 
 
Members of the general public are not eligible to take part in the sale. In member states of the European Economic Area 
("EEA") (each, a "Relevant Member State"), this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is sent and addressed 
to and directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation 
(Regulation 2017/1129/EU, as amended or superseded) («Qualified Investors»). In the United Kingdom this announcement is 
sent and distributed to and directed exclusively at Qualified Investors (i) who have professional experience in matters 
relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial 
Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) who fall within Article 49(2)(A) to (D) of the Order, or (iii) 
to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, and the Securities will only be available to, and any investment 
activity to which this announcement relates will only be engaged in with, such persons and it should not be relied on 
by anyone other than such persons. 
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND MATERIALS CONTAINED IN IT ARE PROVIDED EXCLUSIVELY FOR INFORMATION AND ARE NOT AN OFFER OR A PART 
OF AN OFFER OR AN INVITATION TO ACQUIRE OR DISPOSE SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION INCLUDING THE USA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA 
AND JAPAN. 
 
 
 
PJSC Magnit Announces the Expiration of the Term for the Submission of the Offers for Exchanged-Traded Bonds 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (May 26, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading 
retailers, announces the expiration of the term for the submission of the offers from the potential acquirers of the 
Exchange-traded bonds to execute the preliminary agreements. 
 
According to the Decision of the Chief Executive Officer of PJSC Magnit (Decision w/o No. of May 26, 2021) the term for 
the submission of the offers from the potential acquirers to execute the preliminary agreements has expired on May 26, 
2021 at 3 PM Moscow time. According to the preliminary agreements, a potential acquirer and PJSC Magnit (through the 
Underwriter) shall execute principal sale and purchase agreements on Exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit of the 
BO-002P-04 series to the bearer, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds of the 002P series with the 
identification number of 4-60525-P-002P-02E as of 27.07.2016 (hereinafter - the Exchange-traded bonds) on the 
commencing date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement. 
 
 
 
       For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dmitry Kovalenko 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 4880 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion 
       and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) 
       and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's 
       of BB. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  107623 
EQS News ID:  1201019 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201019&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2021 09:45 ET (13:45 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
