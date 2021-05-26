DGAP-News: African Energy Chamber
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Net Zero? Not For Africa. Not Yet. Africa Must Fight Energy Poverty with Oil and Gas Development
- No new investment in new fossil fuel supply (including oil and gas) after 2021
- No new sales of fossil fuel boilers after 2025
- No new internal combustion engine (ICE) car sales after 2035 globally
- 60% of car sales are electric by 2030, and 50% of heavy truck sales are electric from 2035
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.
Download image: https://bit.ly/2RLZACk
26.05.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1201024 26.05.2021