Commercial Sector Accounts for Over 40% of Heavy Duty Heat Pump Demand: Future Market Insights Study

DUBAI, UAE, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global heavy duty heat pump market report by ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights projects an impressive growth for the forecast period of 2021-2031. The market is projected to witness an increase in demand due to the surging demand for district cooling heating system within commercial sector.

Surging demand for ground source heating pumps in the central building of heating and cooling systems within commercial sector is expected to spur the sales. Sustainability concerns, worsening climatic conditions and need for cooling & heating systems have accelerated the demand of heavy duty heat pumps in commercial as well as residential sector.

According to FMI, growth in commercial space across developed as well as developing countries such as India, China, the U.S., Germany and UK have increased the application of district heating and cooling systems. Thereby, fostering the sales of heavy duty heat pumps.

The market is anticipated to post some lucrative gains, surpassing a valuation of US$ 450 million by 2021, as demand for heavy duty heat pumps continues to gain traction within the commercial & residential sector.

Furthermore, factors such as reduced emission of carbon dioxide, energy efficient, improved infrastructure and expansion of commercial spaces across the globe have increased the need for heating and cooling systems, which is propelling the demand of heavy duty heat pumps.

On the back of these increasing demand, the heavy duty heat pump market is slated to increase at a CAGR of over 2.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

"Soaring demand for sustainable solution in heating and cooling systems and increasing research & development activities are providing lucrative opportunities for manufacturing new products to match the requirements from end-users" says the FMI analyst

For more Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13164

Key Takeaways

In terms of end-user, commercial sector accounts for over 40% of the total market share

of the total market share Ground source heat pumps are expected to cover nearly 30% of global market by 2031-end

of global market by 2031-end Air source and absorption heavy duty heat pumps collectively account for approximately 50% of global market share

of global market share Increased application of heavy duty heat pumps with power range between 10-20 MW are highly sought after in district heating & cooling industrial facilities

The U.S. is expected to account for nearly 68% of sales in North America through 2021

through 2021 Increasing demand of heavy duty heat pumps from commercial & residential sectors across Germany will spur sales

will spur sales Surging demand for district cooling and heating in GCC countries will spur the sales of heavy duty heat pumps in the region

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers are aiming at strategic collaborations and partnerships with regional distributors and top companies to gain a string foothold in the industry. Also, with the market being highly competitive, key players are expanding their product portfolios by launching their new products coupled with new innovations to expand their customer base. Through this the key players aim to gain a competitive edge in the industry.

On 13thMay 2021, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group redesigned all its 17 models in its KXZ series of building-use inverter multi-split air conditioners for its worldwide launch.

In October 2020, Honeywell's Solstice N15 (R515B) refrigerant designed for R134a and R124 in chillers and heat pumps, was chosen by Philip Doyle Manufacturing, a Canadian-based producer of severe duty air conditioning systems.

Johnson Controls, a global solutions provider for smart and sustainable buildings, in October 2020, offered a high efficiency pleated air filter that provides an affordable solution instead of costly HEPA filtration upgrades.

Some of the prominent heavy duty heat pump manufacturers profiled by FMI are:

Thermax Ltd

Star Refrigeration

GEA Group

MAN Energy Solutions

Oilon OY

Siemens Energy

Johnson Controls

Friotherm AG

Engie Refrigeration GmbH

Daikin Industries

Enertech AB

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Others

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-13164

More Insights on the Global Heavy Duty Heat Pump Market

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers an in-depth analysis on the global heavy duty heat pump market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the heavy duty heat pump market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Type

Air-water Heat Pump

Air-air Heat Pump

Ground Source Heat Pump

Hybrid Heat Pump

Power Source

Electric

Gas Driven

System Type

Air Source Heat Pump

Geothermal Heat Pump

Absorption Heat Pump

Refrigerant Type

HFC

CO2

Ammonia

Hydrocarbons

Others

Power Range

5 to 10MW

10 to 20MW

20 to 40MW

End-User

Residential

Commercial

Buildings



District Heating and Cooling



Data Centers

Industrial

CHPCs

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Report

Which are the top-selling heavy duty heat pumps?

Which are some of the top manufacturers operating in heavy duty pump market?

What are the key trends that will impact the demand of heavy duty heat pumps?

Which region will remain the most lucrative throughout the forecast period?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on heavy duty heat pump market?

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13164

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on the Industrial Automation Domain

Heat Pumps Market: Future Market Insights (FMI) provides a deeper insights on the new trends of global heat pumps market while incorporating the impact of ongoing trends, and growth & restraining factors during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Market dynamics have been presented on the basis of prominent drivers, trends and opportunities prevailing across key geographies for the aforementioned decade.

Heat Sealing Equipment Market: ESOMAR-certified market analysis and consulting company Future Market Insights (FMI) provides incisive coverage on the global heat sealing equipment market over the forecast period of 2021 and 2031. Additionally, to find the effect of COVID-19 on the heat sealing equipment market in general, the study monitor global heat sealing equipment sales in 20+ high-growth markets and addresses their end-user in particular.

Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers Market: ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) offers in-depth insights on key factors of global shell and tube heat exchangers market. The study offers detailed study on key trends that influence the demand for shell and tube heat exchangers. The report covers global demand in more than 20 high potential markets, in addition to an in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global shell and heat exchangers market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/heavy-duty-heat-pump-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/heavy-duty-heat-pump-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg