The "Video Conferencing Market Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global video conferencing market and provides market size (US$ million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year.

Market Dynamics

The demand for video conferencing is rapidly increasing as companies are focusing on the global market. Globalization has offered organizations numerous benefits such as leverage of local infrastructure and reduction of material procurement costs. Video conferencing solutions are cost effective communication solution for businesses which drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, due to COVID 19 pandemic many companies are shifting towards hybrid model of work (combination of both Work from home and office based model) which will further propel the demand for video conferencing solution during the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, more than 60% employees were working from home this trend is expected to continue even after pandemic.

Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by leading players

It profiles leading players in the global video conferencing market based on the following parameters regulatory landscape, company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

The market players are focusing on strategic collaborations to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology upgradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global video conferencing market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global video conferencing market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Video Conferencing Market, By Deployment Model:

On-premise

Managed

Cloud-based

Global Video Conferencing Market, By End-use industry:

Corporate enterprises

Healthcare

Government and defense

Education

Others

Competitive Landscape

Polycom, Inc.

InterCall (West Corporation)

Avaya, Inc.

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Microsoft Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Vidyo, Inc.

Lifesize (Division of Logitech International S.A.)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Video Conferencing Market

5. Global Video Conferencing Market, By Deployment Model, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

6. Global Video Conferencing Market, By End-use industry, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

7. Global Video Conferencing Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

