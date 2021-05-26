Avance Gas Holding Ltd - 2021 Annual General Meeting

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (the "Company") advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on May 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

1. To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than eight.

2. To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorised to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit.

3. To elect Erik Jacobsen as a Director of the Company.

4. To elect Kathrine Fredriksen as a Director of the Company.

5. To elect Øystein Kalleklev as a Director of the Company.

6. To re-elect François Sunier as a Director of the Company.

7. To re-elect James O'Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company.

8. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers AS of Oslo, Norway, as auditor and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration.

9. To approve the remuneration of the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$500,000 for the year ended 31 December 2021.

10. To approve an amendment to the bye-laws of the Company.

Hamilton, Bermuda

May 26, 2021

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act