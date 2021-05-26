Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 17 May to 21 May 2021

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/21/2021 FR0010313833 23392 107.8354 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/21/2021 FR0010313833 9983 107.9691 CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/21/2021 FR0010313833 4155 108.0018 TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/21/2021 FR0010313833 603 107.8051 AQUIS TOTAL 38,133 107.8881

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005827/en/

Contacts:

Arkema