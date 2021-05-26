Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 17 May to 21 May 2021
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the
transaction
Financial instrument
identifier code
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
Market identifier
code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/21/2021
FR0010313833
23392
107.8354
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/21/2021
FR0010313833
9983
107.9691
CEUX
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/21/2021
FR0010313833
4155
108.0018
TQEX
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/21/2021
FR0010313833
603
107.8051
AQUIS
TOTAL
38,133
107.8881
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/
