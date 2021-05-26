Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.05.2021
Meilenstein und noch "Geheiminformation": "Eine richtig große Sensation"…
26.05.2021 | 17:41
Cleantech Building Materials: Capitalisation of Inter-Company Debt

26 May 2021

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM
ISIN: GBOOBVIVRR47

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC

CAPITALISATION OF INTER-COMPANY DEBT

Cleantech Building Materials PLC ("CBM" or the "Company") announces that it has reached an agreement with its subsidiary, Diamond Wood China Limited ("Diamond Wood") to capitalise €9,661,496.53 of intercompany debt owed by Diamond Wood to CBM, which has resulted in the issue of 966,149,653 new shares in Diamond Wood at a nominal par value of €0.01 per share to the Company.

Following this debt conversion, the Company's holding in the capital of Diamond Wood has increased from 97.44% to 98.74%.

On 31 March 2021 Diamond Wood announced the signing of a joint venture agreement and financing of approximately €48 million for the construction of the first Accoya Wood factory in Asia. Last week, Diamond Wood announced the signing of an investment agreement with the government in Nantong, China for the land, utilities and tax incentives for building a factory capable of producing up to 480.000 m3 of Accoya Wood.

THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Further information may be found at the Company's website at www.cbm-plc.com

Further Enquiries:

Cleantech Building Materials plc
Adrian Wyn-Griffiths		info@cbm-plc.com (mailto:info@cbm-plc.com)
+44 20 3934 6630



Keswick Global AG (Certified Adviser)info@keswickglobal.com (mailto:info@keswickglobal.com)
+43 1 740 408045



IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR)
Tim Metcalfe
Zach Cohen		+44 20 3934 6630

The information communicated in this announcement is "inside information" for the purposes of article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.


