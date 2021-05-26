Cleantech Building Materials: Capitalisation of Inter-Company Debt

26 May 2021

Cleantech Building Materials PLC ("CBM" or the "Company") announces that it has reached an agreement with its subsidiary, Diamond Wood China Limited ("Diamond Wood") to capitalise €9,661,496.53 of intercompany debt owed by Diamond Wood to CBM, which has resulted in the issue of 966,149,653 new shares in Diamond Wood at a nominal par value of €0.01 per share to the Company.

Following this debt conversion, the Company's holding in the capital of Diamond Wood has increased from 97.44% to 98.74%.

On 31 March 2021 Diamond Wood announced the signing of a joint venture agreement and financing of approximately €48 million for the construction of the first Accoya Wood factory in Asia. Last week, Diamond Wood announced the signing of an investment agreement with the government in Nantong, China for the land, utilities and tax incentives for building a factory capable of producing up to 480.000 m3 of Accoya Wood.

