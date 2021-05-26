Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

ORAL-B CREST ENCOURAGE CONSUMERS TO BRUSH UP ON THEIR ORAL CARE REGIMEN AND RECOGNISE ITS IMPORTANCE TO OVERALL BODY HEALTH

Oral-B and Crest have teamed up with Scientific American and its Custom Media Division (SACM) to explore the latest research connecting oral health and overall health; as many are unaware of the impact chronic periodontal diseases have on wider systemic disease.

The brand is leading the way in innovation, technology and research to help protect oral health and educate about the important connection between oral and overall body health. As part of the year-long partnership, Oral-B, Crest and Scientific American Custom Media are releasing a series of content, including educational resources from leading medical and dental researchers that will help readers better understand the connections between oral health and whole body health.

Oral diseases are at crisis level as it is estimated that they affect nearly 3.5 billion people worldwidei and in the midst of a global health pandemic, it is more crucial than ever to safeguard not only your oral health but your whole-body health too.

Jeremy A. Abbate, VP Publisher at Scientific American explains: "Over 700 studies substantiate the notion that great oral health habits can be a simple step in improving one's overall health. It's proven that periodontitis increasingly poses a significant risk to the development and progression of multiple systemic conditions and gum disease is the mouth's way of warning us of potentially more serious issues to come, so it's important to heed those early warnings."

While warning signs can be as small as bleeding gums or even tooth loss, they can lead to more severe conditions such as heightened pregnancy complications, cognitive loss, poor diabetes control, and increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

SYSTEMIC SPREAD OF PLAQUE BACTERIA THROUGHOUT THE BODY

A healthy mouth has minimal plaque build-up, ensuring oral bacteria cannot multiply, cause cavities, gum deterioration or spread beyond the mouth. However, when plaque build-up is present around the gum line and between teeth, it shelters oral bacteria (including P.gingivalis) from your toothbrush and natural defences. This provides the perfect conditions for the bacteria to thrive and cause inflammation-causing toxins that are known to spread throughout the rest of the body.

The formation of gum disease begins when plaque containing millions of bacteria coats the teeth, accumulates undisturbed. Acid produced by the bacteria can erode tooth enamel causing cavities and irritate the gums and cause gingivitis which can progress into periodontitis a more serious infection that can lead to tooth loss.

When oral conditions worsen, the hidden plaque bacteria can cause an inflammatory response in the periodontal tissues that sets off a chain reaction, spreading systemically through the body via the circulatory system to other parts of the body. These oral bacteria are also found to be transmitted via the lungs and gastrointestinal tract.

DISEASES IMPACTED BY GUM DISEASE

Stroke Periodontitis may increase the risk for stroke. A continuous flow of bacteria into the bloodstream from exacerbated gum sites can trigger inflammation, prompting plaque growth and leading to blood clots.ii Diabetes There is a two-way relationship between diabetes and periodontitis, with more severe periodontal tissue destruction observed in diabetic populations, due to poorly controlled glucose levels.iiiiv Heart disease Patients with periodontal disease are at increased risk for cardiovascular disease. Chronic gum inflammation may cause bad bacteria and toxins to enter the bloodstream and circulate to plaque sites in arterial walls.v Pregnancy gingivitis Pregnant women are at increased risk of gingivitis and pregnant women with periodontitis are at increased risk for adverse pregnancy outcomes, including pre-term birth, low birth weight babies, and pregnancy hypertension (pre-eclampsia).vi Dementia Patients with Alzheimer's Disease and cognitive function loss have a higher risk for developing poor oral hygiene and periodontal disease. The relationship is bi-directional, as periodontal bacteria can also infect the brain and play a direct role in the build-up of amyloid brain lesions, leading to Alzheimer's disease.vii

MAINTAINING A HEALTHY MOUTH AND BODY

Oral-B, the No.1 Dentist Recommended Toothbrush Brand Worldwide, is on a mission to make the invisible connection between oral health and whole-body wellness visible and to empower people to take their health into their own hands.

Following a daily holistic Oral-B and Crest regimen can help with maintaining a happy, healthy mouth:

Electric Toothbrush with a Round-Head

Oral-B brushes are round for a reason, to adapt to each individual tooth and reach between the teeth. The Oral-B iO's revolutionary technology removes 100% more plaque than a manual brush to give you that professional clean feeling every single day.

Stannous Fluoride Toothpaste

Stannous Fluoride (SnF2) helps to protect your gums against bacterial plaque.

Mouth Rinse

Mouth rinses containing bioavailable Cetylpyridinium Chloride (CPC) formulated at 0.07% helps to reduce plaque.

Interdental Cleaning

Plaque easily accumulates and hides between teeth where toothbrushing can't reach. Regular cleaning between teeth helps to remove plaque and helps protect gums.

Regular Oral-Health Check-Ups

Partner with your dental professional regularly to prevent and detect signs of gum infection at its earliest stages.

Scientific American educational resources developed in partnership with Oral-B and Crest can be found here.

About Crest

A trusted leader in oral health, Crest was the first oral care brand to secure the ADA Seal of Acceptance for a clinically proven fluoride toothpaste. Since first introducing fluoride toothpaste 65 years ago, it is estimated that Crest has helped prevent countless cavities in the United States.

About Oral-B

Oral-B is the worldwide leader in the over $5 billion brushing market. Part of the Procter Gamble Company, the brand includes manual and electric toothbrushes for children and adults, oral irrigators and interdental products, such as dental floss.

About Procter Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Artificial Intelligencery, Febreze, Gillette, Head Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

i Oral Health https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/oral-health (Accessed April 2021)

ii Janket SJ, Baird AE, Chuang SK, Jones JA. Meta- analysis of periodontal disease and risk for coronary heart disease and stroke. Oral Surg Oral Med Oral Pathol Oral Radiol Endod 2003; 95:559-569

iii Grossi SG, Genco RJ. Periodontal disease and diabetes mellitus: A two-way relationship. Ann Periodontol 1998;3:51-61

iv Preshaw PM, Alba AL, Jepsen S, Konstantinidis A, Makrilakis K, Taylor R. Periodontitis and diabetes: A two-way relationship. Diabetologia 2012;55:21-31.

v Blaizot A, Vergenes JN, Nuwwareh S, Amar J, Sixou M. Periodontal diseases and cardiovascular events: Meta-analyseis of observational studies. Int Dent J 2009; 59(4):197-209

vi Daalderop LD,Wieland BV, Tomsin K, Reyes L, Kramer BW, Vanterpool SF. Periodontal disease and pregnancy outcomes: Overview of systematic reviews. JDR Clinl Transl Res 2018;3:10-27. Manrique-Corredor EJ, Orozco-Beltran D, Lopez-Pineda A, Quesada JA, Gil-Guillen VF, Carratala-Munuera C. Maternal periodontitis and preterm birth: systematic review and meta-analysis. Community Dent Oral Epidemiol 2019;47:243-251. Chambrone L, Guglielmetti MR, Pannati CM, Chambrone LA. Evidence grade associating periodontitis to preterm birth and/or low birth weight: I. A systematic review of prospective cohort studies. J Clin Periodontol 2011;38:795-808. Wei BJ, Chen YJ, Wu B. Periodontal disease and risk of preeclampsia: A meta- analysis of observational studies. PLOS ONE 2013;8:1-6. Conde-Agudelo A, Villar J, Lindheimer M. Maternal infection and risk of preeclampsia: Systematic review and meta-analysis. Am J Obstet Gynecol. 2008;Jan:7-22

vii Savitt ED, Socransky SS. Distribution of certain subgingival microbial species in selected periodontal conditions. J Periodontal Res 1984, 19 (2): 111-123.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005559/en/

Contacts:

Oral-B and Crest press team

Jemma Western

oralb@publicisgroupe.net