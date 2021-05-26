Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.05.2021
Meilenstein und noch “Geheiminformation”: “Eine richtig große Sensation”…
WKN: A2QCWK ISIN: BE0974358906 
Stuttgart
26.05.21
17:04 Uhr
18,220 Euro
-0,600
-3,19 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2021 | 19:28
Nyxoah: Publication relating to a transparency notification

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFOMATION

Publication relating to a transparency notification

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), 26 May 2021, 19:00h CET - In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on thedisclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

On 21 May 2021, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from BNP Paribas Asset Management SA following the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights on 19 May 2021 after which BNP Paribas Asset Management SA (through its affiliates BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS and BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd) holds 664,380 shares, representing 3.01% of the total number of voting rights (22,107,609).

The notification dated 21 May 2021 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: BNP Paribas Asset Management SA (with address at SA 47000-75318 Parias cedex 09-France)
  • Date on which the threshold was crossed: 19 May 2021
  • Threshold that is crossed: 3%
  • Denominator: 22,107,609
  • Notified details:
A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
# of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rightsLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
BNP Paribas Asset Management SA

0

0

0

0.00%

0.00%
BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS 0 134,907 0 0.61% 0.00%
BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd 0 529,473 0 2.39% 0.00%
TOTAL664,38003.01%0.00%
  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS and BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd are controlled by BNP Paribas Asset Management SA, which in turn iscontrolled by BNP Paribas SA which benefits from the exemption to aggregate its participations with the participationsof its subsidiaries that are investment companies, in accordance with article 21 paragraph 2 of the Royal Decree of 14 February 2008 on the disclosure of large shareholdings.
  • Additional information: BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS and BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd are investment companies that exercise voting rights in a discretionary way.

*

* *

Contact:

Nyxoah
Fabian Suarez, Chief Financial Officer fabian.suarez@nyxoah.com
+32 10 22 24 55

Attachment

  • PR Transparency notification 2021 05 26 (BNP) (ENG) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1ffe4896-35c9-4b19-80a0-9ebf66ddb2c3)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
