

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Continuing this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed Wednesday that this month's auction of $61 billion worth of five-year notes attracted modestly above average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 0.788 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.



The Treasury also sold $61 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 0.849 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.31.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.



The Treasury revealed on Tuesday that this month's auction of $60 billion worth of two-year notes also attracted above average demand.



On Thursday, the Treasury is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $62 billion worth of seven-year notes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

