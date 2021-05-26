Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO -- NASDAQ: NBTX the ''Company''), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, today announced that Laurent Levy, co-founder and chief executive officer, will discuss the Company's latest corporate and clinical developments in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on the 4th of June at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (14:00 Central European Time).

A live webcast of the discussion, as well as an archived recording may be accessed by visiting the events sectionof the Company's website.

About NANOBIOTIX

Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity. The company's philosophy is rooted in the concept of pushing past the boundaries of what is known to expand possibilities for human life.

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is headquartered in Paris, France, and has subsidiaries in Cambridge, Massachusetts (United States) as well as France, Spain, and Germany. Nanobiotix has been listed on Euronext: Paris since 2012 and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in New York City in December 2020.

Nanobiotix is the owner of more than 30 umbrella patents associated with three (3) nanotechnology platforms with applications in 1) oncology; 2) bioavailability and biodistribution; and 3) disorders of the central nervous system. The Company's resources are primarily devoted to the development of its lead product candidate-NBTXR3-which is th eproduct of its proprietary oncology platform and has already achieved market authorization in Europe for the treatment of patients with soft tissue sarcoma under the brand name Hensify.

For more information about Nanobiotix, visit us at www.nanobiotix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526006020/en/

Contacts:

Nanobiotix

Communications Department

Brandon Owens

VP, Communications

+1 (617) 852-4835

contact@nanobiotix.com

Investor Relations Department

Kate McNeil

SVP, Investor Relations

+1 (609) 678-7388

investors@nanobiotix.com

Media Relations

France Ulysse Communication

Pierre-Louis Germain

+ 33 (0) 6 64 79 97 51

plgermain@ulysse-communication.com

US Porter Novelli

Stefanie Tuck

+1 (917) 390-1394

Stefanie.tuck@porternovelli.com