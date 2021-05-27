

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) said that it agreed to buy Dragontail Systems Limited (DTS.AX) for A$93.5 million in cash.



Yum! Brands expects the acquisition of Dragontail to close by the end of the third quarter of 2021 and estimates that the deal will have an immaterial impact to its 2021 financial results.



Australia-based Dragontail's platform is focused on optimizing and managing the entire food preparation process from order through delivery. Its AI-based solution automates the kitchen flow combined with the process of dispatching drivers. The technology can also operate with outside food delivery partners.



