Donnerstag, 27.05.2021
InnoCan Pharma: In Besitz des magischen heiligen Grals!
WKN: 3770 ISIN: DK0060102887 
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
27.05.2021 | 07:05
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Trifork Holding AG

Please be informed that the trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates issued
by Trifork Holding AG will start today, 27 May 2021. 



The offering - Temporary Purchase Certificates

Shares from the Offering have been admitted to trading as Temporary Purchase
Certificates in a temporary ISIN (CH1113156488) as per today 27 May 2021. The
number of Temporary Purchase Certificates consists of the shares in the
offering. That is partly new shares offered by Trifork Holding AG, partly
existing shares offered by the Selling Shareholders, and overallotment shares. 



After completion of the Offering and registration of the new shares with the
commercial register of the Canton of Schwyz, the total share capital will be
admitted to trading and official listing in the permanent ISIN. Prior to this,
Nasdaq expects no later than 31 May 2021 to publish an exchange notice of the
changes which will be implemented in the Nasdaq systems. 



The temporary purchase certificates will be registered in the Nasdaq systems
with the following data: 





Temporary ISIN:               CH1113156488      
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                    Trifork Holding TEMP  
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of temporary purchase certificates: 8,171,762 units     
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:                 CHF 0.10        
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                  Mid cap         
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                 TRIFOR TEMP       
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:                225643         
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no             CPH Equities CCP /183  
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no                MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code                  XCSE          
--------------------------------------------------------------------
CCP cleared:                Yes           
--------------------------------------------------------------------



Data about Trifork Holding AG

Full name of the company: Trifork Holding AG
---------------------------------------------
Company registration no.  CHE-474.101.854  
---------------------------------------------
Symbol of the Company:   TRIFOR      
---------------------------------------------





Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB)

Industry    Supersector  
------------------------------
10 Technology 1010 Technology
------------------------------





Conditional trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates

Please notice that trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates will be
conditional. 



In the Nasdaq trading system INET the orderbook will be added a note code "WI"
to indicate that the trading is conditional until the offering is completed. 







For further information, please contact Jakob Kaule or Asta Jepsen
Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=861499
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
