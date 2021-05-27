Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Trifork Holding AG

Please be informed that the trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates issued by Trifork Holding AG will start today, 27 May 2021. The offering - Temporary Purchase Certificates Shares from the Offering have been admitted to trading as Temporary Purchase Certificates in a temporary ISIN (CH1113156488) as per today 27 May 2021. The number of Temporary Purchase Certificates consists of the shares in the offering. That is partly new shares offered by Trifork Holding AG, partly existing shares offered by the Selling Shareholders, and overallotment shares. After completion of the Offering and registration of the new shares with the commercial register of the Canton of Schwyz, the total share capital will be admitted to trading and official listing in the permanent ISIN. Prior to this, Nasdaq expects no later than 31 May 2021 to publish an exchange notice of the changes which will be implemented in the Nasdaq systems. The temporary purchase certificates will be registered in the Nasdaq systems with the following data: Temporary ISIN: CH1113156488 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Trifork Holding TEMP -------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of temporary purchase certificates: 8,171,762 units -------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: CHF 0.10 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap -------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRIFOR TEMP -------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 225643 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------- Data about Trifork Holding AG Full name of the company: Trifork Holding AG --------------------------------------------- Company registration no. CHE-474.101.854 --------------------------------------------- Symbol of the Company: TRIFOR --------------------------------------------- Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) Industry Supersector ------------------------------ 10 Technology 1010 Technology ------------------------------ Conditional trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates Please notice that trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates will be conditional. In the Nasdaq trading system INET the orderbook will be added a note code "WI" to indicate that the trading is conditional until the offering is completed. For further information, please contact Jakob Kaule or Asta Jepsen Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=861499