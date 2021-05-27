Photocure to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

OSLO, Norway, 27 May 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), The Bladder Cancer Company, announces that President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Schneider and Chief Financial Officer, Erik Dahl are scheduled to present corporate overviews at two upcoming institutional investor conferences in June.

Details for the two presentations are as follows:

The MicroCap Rodeo 2021 Summer Solstice - Best Ideas from the Buyside: June 1-4, 2021. Photocure will present on Tuesday June 1 at 3:00pm CET / 9:00am ET . Management will be available for virtual 1-1 meetings with investors attending the virtual conference.

Access to the live event/webcast is available by clicking here: www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41489

The MicroCap Rodeo's third edition is a virtual conference this year focused on investors in the United States. It brings together the top 35 "best ideas from the buy side". Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 35 companies represented as one of their "best ideas". For more information: microcaprodeo.com.

Handelsbanken Nordic Mid/Small Cap Seminar 2021: June 2-3, 2021. Photocure will present on Wednesday, June 2 at 4:15pm CET / 10:15am ET . Management will be available for virtual 1-1 meetings with investors.

Handelsbanken Capital Markets' 12th consecutive Nordic Mid/Small Cap Seminar is a two-day intensive event featuring senior leadership speakers from an array of Nordic Mid/Small Cap companies. All presentations will be digital and presenting companies will host meetings with institutional investors signed up for the conference.

About Photocure ASA

Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com, www.cysview.com

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Dan Schneider

President and CEO

Photocure ASA

Email: ds@photocure.com

Erik Dahl

CFO

Photocure ASA

Tel: +4745055000

Email: ed@photocure.com

David Moskowitz

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +1 202 280 0888

Email: david.moskowitz@photocure.com

Media and IR enquiries:

Geir Bjørlo

Corporate Communications (Norway)

Tel: +47 91540000

Email: geir.bjorlo@corpcom.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/photocure/r/photocure-to-present-at-two-upcoming-investor-conferences-in-june,c3354426

The following files are available for download: