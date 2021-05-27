Kilkenny based life sciences company brings a new rapid test to the UK and Ireland that verifies a person's antibody response to any Covid-19 vaccine

Kilkenny based life sciences company MyBio and commercial partner, German manufacturer MöLab GmbH, today launch the Sars-COV-2 Neutralising Antibody Test (Nab) Test in the UK and Ireland a finger-prick rapid test that can verify an individual's antibody response to Covid-19 vaccines in just 10 minutes.

The test is a vaccination verification tool that will help identify people who, despite being vaccinated, may not have had an effective antibody response to vaccination and may still be exposed to the risk of Covid-19 infection particularly as no one vaccine guarantees 100% immunity. The test will also be used to monitor the duration of vaccination protection, even for those who have responded positively to the vaccine.

The Sars-COV-2 NAb test detects "neutralizing" IgG antibodies that prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering our cells, and measures the anti-SARS-CoV-2 immune response both after infection and after vaccination. To verify the response to the vaccine, the neutralising antibody test should be performed at least 10 days after the administration of the second dose of the vaccine.

Speaking about this new rapid test, MyBio Managing Director, Dr. Linda Nolan said "detecting NAbs in the population will assist in determining the effectiveness of vaccinations, and may provide indications about the length of immunity, herd immunity, and the need for possible booster doses."

The möLab Sars-COV-2 NAb Test can detect neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 with a specificity of 99.99%, a sensitivity of 99.9% and an accuracy of 99.99%. The test retails at €110/box of 10 tests and can purchased on the MyBio website.

About MyBio Ltd

MyBio is based in Kilkenny, and is a leading distributor to the research, pharmaceutical and diagnostic testing laboratories in Ireland. MyBio were the first to bring rapid tests to Ireland and are also the distributor of the most accurate antigen and antibody tests on the market. They have been in business for more than 12 years and was the overall winner of the Ireland's National Enterprise Award in 2015. The company is certified as a diversity supplier by WEConnect International.

About MöLab GmbH

MöLab GmbH was established in 1985. For more than 35 years, the company has been pioneering new and modern ways to manufacture point of care diagnostics. Their products and services serve doctors, hospitals, public institutions, and security-related authorities.

