The replacement program could cost around $350 million. New batteries will incorporate manufacturing process improvements.From pv magazine USA LG Energy Solution said it would replace, at its own cost, lithium-ion battery cells used for certain energy storage products that were manufactured between April 2017 and September 2018. The replacement program comes after overheating incidents were reported. The company said in a statement that it determined that there were issues in the early production processes for electrodes used in potentially affected batteries. Reports said the batteries were produced ...

