Canada-based Enertopia filed provisional patents for technology that it said could boost PV system output by 10% or more and reduce panel heat stress.From pv magazine USA A Canadian company whose past ventures include medical marijuana and women's health care filed provisional patents with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a technology that it said could boost PV system output by 10% or more and reduce panel heat stress. Kelowna, British Columbia-based Enertopia Corp said its technology would enable it to create a closed system loop where only solar energy is used to extract lithium ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...