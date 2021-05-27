A new study commissioned by the Clean Energy Finance Corporation has indicated renewable hydrogen is already approaching cost competitiveness with that produced using fossil fuels but some in the industry say the government-owned green bank's figures are much too conservative.From pv magazine Australia A study by Australia's Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) into the competitiveness of renewable hydrogen across 25 Australian industry sectors found it is nearing cost competitiveness for heavy trucking, buses and remote power, with the potential to become commercially viable across other ...

