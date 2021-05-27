AECI Limited - Result of AGM

AECI LIMITED

REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the 97th annual general meeting (AGM or the meeting) of the shareholders of AECI held on 25 May 2021, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the meeting were approved by the requisite majority of votes, except for the non-binding advisory resolution pertaining to the implementation of the Remuneration Policy, which received less than the required 75% of votes. In this regard, AECI confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:

Votes cast disclosed as a

percentage in relation to the total

number of shares

voted at the meeting Number of

shares voted Shares voted disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital(%)* Shares abstained disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital (%) * Ordinary shares (Ord)

B ordinary shares (B Ord)

Resolutions For (%) Against (%) Ordinary resolution No. 1: Reappointment of independent auditor 95,19 Ord

100,00 B Ord 4,81 Ord

0,00 B Ord 97 346 667 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 88,54 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 2.1: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Ms FFT De Buck 100,00 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,00 Ord

0,00 B Ord 97 346 667 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 88,54 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 2.2: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Mr G Gomwe 97,83 Ord

100,00 B Ord 2,17 Ord

0,00 B Ord 97 346 667 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 88,54 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 2.3: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Ms PG Sibiya 99,41 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,59 Ord

0,00 B Ord 97 346 667 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 88,54 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 3: Appointment of Ms AM Roets as a Non-executive Director



Ordinary resolution No. 4: Re-election of Mr MA Dytor as an Executive Director 99,77 Ord

100,00 B Ord



99,06 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,23 Ord

0,00 B Ord



0,94 Ord

0,00 B Ord 97 346 667 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord



97 346 667 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 88,54 Ord

100,00 B Ord



88,54 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord



0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 5.1: Election of Audit Committee member - Ms FFT De Buck 100,00 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,00 Ord

0,00 B Ord 97 346 667 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 88,54Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 5.2: Election of Audit Committee member - Mr G Gomwe 99,99 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord 97 346 667 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 88,54 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 5.3: Election of Audit Committee member - Ms AM Roets 100,00 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,00 Ord

0,00 B Ord 97 346 667 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 88,54 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 5.4: Election of Audit Committee member - Ms PG Sibiya 99,83 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,17 Ord

0,00 B Ord 97 346 667 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 88,54 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 6.1: Remuneration Policy 89,30 Ord

100,00 B Ord 10,70 Ord

0,00 B Ord 97 347 167 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 88,54 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 6.2: Implementation of Remuneration Policy 67,39 Ord

100,00 B Ord 32,61 Ord

0,00 B Ord 97 347 167 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 88,54 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord

Special resolution No. 1.1: Directors' fees and remuneration - Board: Chairman 97,27 Ord

100,00 B Ord 2,73 Ord

0,00 B Ord 97 347 167 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 88,54 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 1.2: Directors' fees - Board: Non-executive Directors 100,00 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,00 Ord

0,00 B Ord 97 347 167 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 88,54 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 1.3: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Chairman 100,00 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,00 Ord

0,00 B Ord 97 347 167 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 88,54 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 1.4: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: members 100,00 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,00 Ord

0,00 B Ord 97 347 167 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 88,54 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 1.5: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Chairman 100,00 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,00 Ord

0,00 B Ord 97 347 167 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 88,54 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 1.6: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: members 100,00 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,00 Ord

0,00 B Ord 97 347 167 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 88,54 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 1.7: Directors' fees - Meeting attendance fee 100,00 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,00 Ord

0,00 B Ord 97 347 167 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 88,54 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 2: General authority to repurchase shares

99,91 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,09 Ord

0,00% B Ord 97 210 998 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 88,42 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,13 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 3: Financial assistance to related or inter-related company 100,00 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,00 Ord

0,00 B Ord 97 347 167 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 88,54 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord

* The issued ordinary share capital is 109 944 384 listed ordinary shares, 10 117 951 unlisted redeemable convertible B ordinary shares and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares.

The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.

Engagement with shareholders

Shareholders are advised that, consequent to the ordinary resolution relating to the non-binding advisory vote on implementation of the Remuneration Policy being voted against by more than 25% of shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the AGM (dissenting shareholders), the Company invites dissenting shareholders to engage with it as follows:

a telephone conference has been arranged for Friday, 25 June 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 (SA time)

from 10:00 to 11:00 (SA time) all dissenting shareholders are requested to confirm their participation to the Group Company Secretary by e-mail at wynand.strydom@aeciworld.com by no later than close of business on Friday, 18 June 2021. Dial-in details for the telephone conference will then be provided, and

dissenting shareholders are further invited to forward their concerns/questions on the implementation of the Remuneration Policy to the Group Company Secretary by e-mail at wynand.strydom@aeciworld.com by no later than close of business on Friday, 18 June 2021 .

Woodmead, Sandton

27 May 2021

