AECI Limited - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, May 27
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)
REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the 97th annual general meeting (AGM or the meeting) of the shareholders of AECI held on 25 May 2021, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the meeting were approved by the requisite majority of votes, except for the non-binding advisory resolution pertaining to the implementation of the Remuneration Policy, which received less than the required 75% of votes. In this regard, AECI confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:
|Votes cast disclosed as a
percentage in relation to the total
number of shares
voted at the meeting
|Number of
shares voted
|Shares voted disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital(%)*
|Shares abstained disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital (%) *
|Ordinary shares (Ord)
B ordinary shares (B Ord)
Resolutions
|For (%)
|Against (%)
|Ordinary resolution No. 1: Reappointment of independent auditor
|95,19 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|4,81 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|97 346 667 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|88,54 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 2.1: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Ms FFT De Buck
|100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|97 346 667 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|88,54 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 2.2: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Mr G Gomwe
|97,83 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|2,17 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|97 346 667 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|88,54 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 2.3: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Ms PG Sibiya
| 99,41 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,59 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|97 346 667 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|88,54 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 3: Appointment of Ms AM Roets as a Non-executive Director
Ordinary resolution No. 4: Re-election of Mr MA Dytor as an Executive Director
|99,77 Ord
100,00 B Ord
99,06 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,23 Ord
0,00 B Ord
0,94 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|97 346 667 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
97 346 667 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|88,54 Ord
100,00 B Ord
88,54 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 5.1: Election of Audit Committee member - Ms FFT De Buck
|100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|97 346 667 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|88,54Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 5.2: Election of Audit Committee member - Mr G Gomwe
|99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|97 346 667 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|88,54 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 5.3: Election of Audit Committee member - Ms AM Roets
|100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|97 346 667 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|88,54 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 5.4: Election of Audit Committee member - Ms PG Sibiya
|99,83 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,17 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|97 346 667 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|88,54 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 6.1: Remuneration Policy
|89,30 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|10,70 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|97 347 167 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|88,54 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 6.2: Implementation of Remuneration Policy
|67,39 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|32,61 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|97 347 167 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|88,54 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.1: Directors' fees and remuneration - Board: Chairman
|97,27 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|2,73 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|97 347 167 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|88,54 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.2: Directors' fees - Board: Non-executive Directors
|100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|97 347 167 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|88,54 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.3: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Chairman
|100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|97 347 167 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|88,54 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.4: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: members
|100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|97 347 167 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|88,54 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.5: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Chairman
|100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|97 347 167 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|88,54 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.6: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: members
|100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|97 347 167 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|88,54 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.7: Directors' fees - Meeting attendance fee
|100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|97 347 167 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|88,54 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 2: General authority to repurchase shares
99,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,09 Ord
0,00% B Ord
|97 210 998 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|88,42 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,13 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 3: Financial assistance to related or inter-related company
|100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|97 347 167 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|88,54 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
* The issued ordinary share capital is 109 944 384 listed ordinary shares, 10 117 951 unlisted redeemable convertible B ordinary shares and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares.
The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.
Engagement with shareholders
Shareholders are advised that, consequent to the ordinary resolution relating to the non-binding advisory vote on implementation of the Remuneration Policy being voted against by more than 25% of shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the AGM (dissenting shareholders), the Company invites dissenting shareholders to engage with it as follows:
- a telephone conference has been arranged for Friday, 25 June 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 (SA time)
- all dissenting shareholders are requested to confirm their participation to the Group Company Secretary by e-mail at wynand.strydom@aeciworld.com by no later than close of business on Friday, 18 June 2021. Dial-in details for the telephone conference will then be provided, and
- dissenting shareholders are further invited to forward their concerns/questions on the implementation of the Remuneration Policy to the Group Company Secretary by e-mail at wynand.strydom@aeciworld.com by no later than close of business on Friday, 18 June 2021.
Woodmead, Sandton
27 May 2021
