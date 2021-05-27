Renewi plc: Final Results -3

DJ Renewi plc: Final Results

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Final Results 27-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 May 2021 Robust PERFORMANCE AND GOOD PROGRESS on GROWTH INITIATIVES improved OUTLOOK FOR fy22 Renewi plc (LSE: RWI), the leading international waste-to-product business, announces its results for the year ended 31 March 2021. Financial Highlights - Robust results reflect resilient business model, swift Covid-19 cost and cash action, and a significant improvement in the second half - Revenue from ongoing businesses flat and revenue from continuing operations down 5% to EUR1,694m1 - Underlying EBIT from ongoing businesses 3% below prior year and above previous guidance at EUR73.0m1 - Statutory profit of EUR11.0m compared to a loss of EUR77.1m in the prior year - Core net debt* reduced to EUR344m from EUR457m last year, representing net debt to EBITDA of 2.2x - Material upgrade to our expectations for FY22 Strategic Highlights - Good progress with innovation pipeline with projects commissioned and in construction, including ATM new products, BioLNG facility, and a further RetourMatras facility - Renewi 2.0 programme on track and delivered benefits ahead of plan of EUR2.2m in FY21 - ATM results impacted by delays in approvals to ship TGG, however good progress made, capacity to make new construction materials commissioned, and three year recovery plan remains on track - Proposed 1 for 10 share capital consolidation to be included at forthcoming Annual General Meeting Sustainability - Our business enables a circular economy: sustainability is our business strategy - Ambitious "Mission75" launched to increase our recycling rate from 65.8% to an industry-leading 75% over five years, equivalent to an extra 1.3m tonnes per annum - A leading ESG model; new ESG evaluation of 83 issued by S&P (up from 75 in 2020) 1The definition and rationale for the use of non-IFRS measures are included in note 17. Ongoing businesses as presented for the prior year exclude the financial results for the Canada Municipal business sold on 30 September 2019 and the Reym business sold on 31 October 2019. * Core net debt used for banking leverage calculations excludes the impact of IFRS 16 lease liabilities and UK PPP net debt. Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our performance improved as the year progressed, despite the pandemic, and I am pleased to report final results which are significantly better than we had anticipated in early 2020. This is due to the determined efforts of our people, as they delivered seamless service to our customers and communities in the most challenging environment. These results also reflect our swift actions on cost and cash, our resilient business model and the strengthening recyclate prices in the second half. "We also made good progress on our key strategic initiatives to deliver sustained growth for Renewi. "Looking ahead, the Board now expects the Group's performance in FY22 to be materially ahead of its previous expectations given the Group's strong results in FY21, particularly in the second half, and the prevailing high recyclate prices. "The transition to a circular economy will increase demand for recycling and higher quality recyclates, which supports our business model. The sustainability agenda and the potential for a "green recovery" driven by the EU and national governments are expected to present more attractive opportunities for Renewi to convert waste into a wider range of high-quality secondary materials. We remain confident our three strategic growth initiatives - recovery of earnings at ATM, the Renewi 2.0 programme and our innovation pipeline - will deliver significant additional earnings over the next three years and beyond." Results FY21 FY20 % change UNDERLYING NON STATUTORY Revenue1 ongoing businesses EUR1,693.6m EUR1,697.0m 0% Underlying EBITDA1 ongoing businesses EUR195.7m EUR187.6m 4% Underlying EBIT1 ongoing businesses EUR73.0m EUR75.5m -3% Underlying profit before tax1 ongoing businesses EUR47.4m EUR42.5m +11% Underlying EPS1 ongoing businesses (cents per share) 4.5c 3.9c +15% Free cash flow1 EUR141.0m EUR57.8m +144% Core net debt* EUR344m EUR457m Core net debt plus IFRS 16 lease liabilities EUR580m EUR669m STATUTORY Revenue from continuing operations EUR1,693.6m EUR1,775.4m Operating profit (loss) from continuing operations EUR43.4m EUR(28.1)m Profit (loss) before tax from continuing operations EUR18.2m EUR(59.4)m Loss from discontinued operations - EUR(16.6)m Profit (loss) for the year EUR11.0m EUR(77.1)m Basic EPS from continuing operations (cents) 1.4c (7.7)c Cash flow from operating activities EUR258.2m EUR167.8m

1The definition and rationale for the use of non-IFRS measures are included in note 17. Ongoing businesses as presented for the prior year exclude the financial results for the Canada Municipal business sold on 30 September 2019 and the Reym business sold on 31 October 2019. The Canada Municipal segment met the definition of a discontinued operation and is recorded as such.

* Core net debt used for banking leverage calculations excludes the impact of IFRS 16 lease liabilities and UK PPP net debt.

The results for both this year and the prior year are reported applying IFRS 16. Where appropriate, we also disclose certain metrics on an IAS 17 basis as this is relevant particularly for the calculation of leverage for the Group's banking covenants.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may sometimes, but not always, be identified by words such as "will", "may", "should", "continue", "believes", "expects", "intends" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which, as a result, could cause Renewi plc's actual future financial condition, performance and results to differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set out in the forward-looking statements.

Chief Executive Officer's Statement

Overview

The financial performance in the year ended 31 March 2021 was significantly better than we had originally expected at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. This was driven by our swift actions on cost and cash, our resilient business model and by stronger recyclate prices in the second half. As a result, underlying EBIT from ongoing businesses fell by only 3% to EUR73.0m. With a significant reduction in exceptional items, statutory profit increased to EUR11.0m (FY20: loss of EUR77.1m). Core net debt reduced by EUR113m to EUR344m and our leverage ratio reduced to 2.2x (FY20: 3.0x).

Sustainability is at the heart of our business model. Our purpose of giving new life to used materials enables the circular economy, which is essential if society is to meet its carbon reduction goals. We have therefore maintained our focus on the longer-term strategic drivers for Renewi: increasing our recycling rate; increasing the quantity and quality of the secondary materials we supply; expanding our market share and improving both efficiency and customer service through our Renewi 2.0 programme. Good progress has been made with the strategy and we remain well positioned to benefit from the continuing drive towards circularity of the European economies.

Group financial performance

Renewi made two strategic disposals in the prior year, generating EUR107m gross cash proceeds. The table below includes the results from Reym in the last year prior to its disposal. The Canada Municipal segment is not included as it was reported as a discontinued operation. Renewi subsequently changed the divisional and reporting structure from 1 April 2020 and the prior year comparatives for the ongoing businesses have been restated. Excluding businesses sold in the prior year provides a more representative view of performance in the year. These results therefore focus on ongoing businesses as we believe that this gives a clearer comparator.

Group Summary Revenue Underlying EBIT FY21 FY20 Variance FY21 FY20 Variance EURm EURm % EURm EURm % Commercial Waste 1,240.6 1,250.2 -1% 76.8 78.6 -2% Mineralz & Water 182.8 151.6 21% 0.3 5.6 -95% Specialities 300.8 323.2 -7% 2.4 (1.3) N/A Group central services - - (6.5) (7.4) 12%

Inter-segment revenue (30.6) (28.0) - - Ongoing Businesses 1,693.6 1,697.0 0% 73.0 75.5 -3% Reym - 78.4 - 12.1 Continuing Operations 1,693.6 1,775.4 -5% 73.0 87.6 -17%

The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in note 3 in the consolidated financial statements. Ongoing businesses as presented for the prior year exclude the financial results for the Canada Municipal business which was sold on 30 September 2019 and the Reym business which was sold on 31 October 2019.

Revenue from continuing operations was down 5% to EUR1,694m and underlying EBIT was down 17% to EUR73.0m. Excluding businesses sold in the prior year revenue was flat and underlying EBIT decreased by just 3%. Underlying profit before tax from ongoing businesses increased by 11% to EUR47.4m, reflecting primarily lower borrowing costs as a result of reduced debt and leverage ratios. Underlying earnings per share from ongoing businesses increased by 15% to 4.5c (FY20: 3.9c).

The Commercial Division saw revenues fall by 1% and underlying EBIT by 2%. This was a highly resilient performance, particularly in the Netherlands and in the second half, with volumes recovering well from the first lockdown and certain recyclate prices increasing sharply back to levels last seen in 2017.

The Mineralz & Water Division made underlying progress and saw revenues increase by 21%, due to the transfer in of a facility from Specialities. Underlying earnings fell to EUR0.3m with additional offsite soil storage costs of EUR4.1m, as previously announced, now included in ordinary trading, having previously been accounted for as exceptional. We also made a further accrual of EUR5m to allow ATM to ship legacy inventories of TGG and related materials at worse prices. Other activities in the division were slightly ahead of expectations.

The Specialities Division generated an underlying EBIT of EUR2.4m compared to a loss of EUR1.3m in the prior year. Coolrec recovered particularly well after a difficult first quarter, and Maltha and the UK Municipal contracts performed in line with expectations despite significant ongoing challenges arising from Covid.

The business delivered a positive operational cash performance of EUR117.5m in the year (193% free cash flow conversion), including a EUR54m impact in the year from tax deferrals in the Netherlands as a result of Covid-19. This strong performance also reflected a determined focus on working capital, reduction of cash outflows in Municipal, reduced exceptional cash outflows and a 14% reduction in replacement capital expenditure. Our core net debt at 31 March 2021 was EUR344m, a 25% reduction on the previous year and a 38% reduction from the peak two years ago. Leverage fell to 2.2x (FY20: 3.0x), well within our covenant. Liquidity headroom including cash and undrawn facilities was also strong at EUR364m (FY20: EUR252m).

The Board has decided not to pay a dividend this year while the full impacts of Covid-19 and the shape of the recovery remain uncertain. The Board will keep the future resumption of dividends under review during FY22.

Managing the impact of Covid-19

The last year has demonstrated the resilience of the Renewi business model. As market leader, our scale means that we serve most segments of the Dutch and Belgian economies. Therefore, as some segments contracted, such as hospitality, others increased, such as bulky waste. In addition, our dynamic pricing model protects us when recyclate prices fall, as they did in the first half before recovering strongly in the second half.

Our virus response team coordinated a decisive action plan from the outset to prepare for and then to manage Covid-19. We are an essential service and we were able to maintain all services to our customers throughout the year. Rapid changes were made to some collection processes, such as digitising collection notes, and to our operating facilities in order to protect our people. Total confirmed infections over the year were relatively low at 443 given that our drivers travel extensively within communities every day. We are deeply appreciative of the commitment and flexibility of all our colleagues who enabled this seamless maintenance of an essential service to the community. We recognised the exceptional effort of over 6,000 essential frontline and operational support team members with a one-off ex gratia cash bonus of EUR200 each.

We took prompt action to reduce costs and preserve cash and were able to exceed both targets. We reduced operational costs (beyond the variable costs) by EUR19m and secured cash savings of EUR77m against targets of EUR15m and EUR60m respectively. We deployed EUR3m of these savings to reward our frontline and operational support teams. We have additionally taken steps to rationalise our footprint in certain locations and activities, recognising that the economic impact of the pandemic will be longer lasting. Our Covid-19 cost action plan has resulted in the closure or planned closure of six processing lines or sites with a cash cost of EUR3m and an annual benefit of circa EUR2m from next year.

Well positioned in a market focused on increasing circularity

The Covid-19 pandemic has strengthened the resolve of Western European leaders to "build back better" and to focus on a "green recovery". This recognises the urgent need for action to address global warming and resource depletion, including water.

Our purpose is to protect our planet by giving new life to used materials, and our vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. This differentiates Renewi as a company that focuses on reuse: supplying high-quality secondary materials, which we believe is the best way to extract value from waste. We are a key player in the rapidly emerging circular economy and a pioneer among companies that collect our society's waste to find new uses for it.

Regulatory changes within the last year include the passing into law of Vlarema 8 in Flanders that effectively bans the incineration of any recyclable waste. This will require a further step change in source segregation by waste producers by 2023 and a significant investment by the recycling industry to offer a capability to sort waste streams that cannot be segregated at source. The Netherlands is pressing ahead with a progressive carbon tax that will ramp up over the next decade, while the UK Government has promised a significant strategy for waste in 2023. We believe that Renewi is well placed to meet the needs of these regulatory developments.

Looking forward, legislators are considering further action, including further carbon taxes, minimum recycled content levels and producer responsibility for the management of closed loops. All these measures will help to accelerate the transition to increased recycling rates and, critically, increased demand for secondary materials. While progress is being made, we believe that it will have to accelerate significantly if governments wish to meet their own recycling and circularity targets.

Last year we launched Renewi's upgraded sustainability strategy and our new sustainable development objectives for the next three and five years. Starting from the UN Sustainable Development Goals, we focus on three key themes: Enable the circular economy; Reduce carbon emissions and waste; and Care for people. In keeping with our purpose, our business and sustainability strategies are inextricably linked and mutually supportive. By delivering on one, we deliver on the other.

During the last year we have made good progress with our strategy, including the following highlights: - Increased recycling rate from 64.7% to 65.8% (+1.1% points), mainly driven by a decrease in volumes to incineration

in Commercial Belgium, and an improved recycling performance in Mineralz & Water - 3.1m tonnes of carbon avoidance, up 1.5% year on year per tonne of waste processed - Additional 7 solar roofs installed, and permit for the largest Belgium on-land wind turbine in Ghent obtained - Employee NPS (net promoter score) improved by 50%, as a result of active management follow-up on employee feedback

Progress against each of our specific targets is detailed in full in both our forthcoming Annual Report and our Sustainability Review.

Our strategy for long-term profitable growth

To expand our position as a secondary raw material producer, our strategy is based on three pillars: 1. Leader in recycling: increase our recycling rate. We will invest to start or expand production of secondary raw

materials out of waste streams currently going to incineration or landfill. Our ambitious goal, launched as

"Mission75", is to increase our recycling rate within five years to 75% from the current 65.8%, which we believe is

already the highest in the industry. 2. Leader in secondary material production: Enhance value of the products we produce. To build a circular economy,

the usage of secondary raw materials must increase. For production companies currently using primary raw

materials, the easiest way to convert is by using high quality secondary raw materials that they can "drop-in". We

aim to significantly increase the value of our products by investing in advanced processing of our materials. 3. Selectively gain market share. Our primary focus in the Benelux is on driving margin expansion from existing waste

flows through the first two pillars of our strategy. In addition, there are consolidation opportunities in our

sector, and we intend to participate both in smaller acquisitions in our core markets and potentially to enter into

new geographies with strong growth potential for our waste-to-product model.

This strategy is further underpinned by our modernisation of Renewi in the Renewi 2.0 programme.

Good progress with our innovation portfolio

Innovation is one of our core priorities and we are working on a growing number of initiatives to deliver the first two pillars of our growth strategy with a view to delivering an additional EBIT of EUR20m by FY26. Given that a number of these initiatives relate to new products or technologies, we do not expect them all to proceed to commercialisation.

Project Partner Opportunity Status ATM Gravel sand & Stand-alone EUREUREUREUREUR Filler capacity installed and product certifications progressing filler well Organics: bio-gas Stand-alone EUR Construction underway for commissioning in late 2021 production Organics: bio-gas to Shell & EUREUR Construction underway for commissioning in late 2021 bio-LNG Nordsol New facilities: third complete, fourth to open in summer 2021 and Mattress recycling IKEA group EUREUREUR fifth in planning. New investment to chemically recycle polyurethane NEW: Expansion plastic Stand-alone EUREUR New sorting lines in Ghent, Acht and Waalwijk to convert up to 100kt recycling of hard plastic to high quality plastic recyclates Feedstock for chemical SABIC EUR - EUREUREUR Discussions ongoing concerning feedstock specification and sourcing recycling of plastics Polyurethane recycling Chemical EUR - EUREUREUR Technical feasibility studies underway recycler Wood flake for Arcelor-Mittal EUREUR - EUREUREUREUR Commercial discussions ongoing low-carbon steel NEW: Advanced residual Stand-alone EUREUREUREUREUR To meet the stringent requirements of Vlarema 8 legislation in waste sorting Belgium per 2023

Cellulose recovery and bottom ash treatments have been returned to earlier stage-gates in the innovation pipeline following detailed evaluations.

Renewi 2.0 programme

We announced last year our Renewi 2.0 programme: a three-year programme to make the company simpler, more customer-focused, more efficient and a better place to work. This comprises multiple projects, orientated around two key themes: - Digitisation of the business. We are developing a new front-end interface for customers that will allow them to

place and amend orders, have full visibility on our services and related cost as well as on the circular benefits

their waste is creating. This digitisation will deliver a better 24/7 customer experience, while reducing our cost

to serve. - Simplification and harmonisation of processes. Our core processes can be simplified and standardised across our

divisions to reduce cost, reduce errors, and improve customer, supplier and employee experiences. We are

implementing global process owners for our core processes and centres of excellence to simplify our product

offering, improve our core data and eliminate wasted activity.

As previously indicated, the programme is expected to deliver a minimum of EUR20m of annual cost benefits on a run-rate basis after completion of this three year programme to 2023 for a total cash cost of EUR40m, which will be split into an exceptional cost of EUR33m and capital investment of EUR7m. EUR2.2m of net benefit was reported in FY21 against a target of EUR1.0m. We remain confident that we will achieve the targeted savings in the coming years.

Key progress during FY21 included the initial go-live of MyRenewi, our customer portal. Around 15,000 customers now have access to MyRenewi and feedback is positive. Further modules are in development and we will progressively transition more of our customers onto MyRenewi during FY22. We also went live with the invoice-to-pay module of Coupa, our source-to-pay system. The procure-to-pay modules will be introduced, by division, starting from the summer of 2021. The restructuring of four divisions into three delivered the expected EUR2m benefit. We have also invested in new "centres of excellence" for global process management, product and service pricing, record to report and data management that are expected to drive significant benefits going forward.

ATM profit recovery

ATM is our major site that cleans contaminated soil, water and chemical waste, providing a unique range of services in the Netherlands. The market for the thermal treatment of contaminated soil and its reuse as thermally treated soil ("TGG") was disrupted from mid-2018 due to environmental concerns, reducing earnings by around EUR20m. ATM's TGG was cleared by IL&T, the national regulator, for use in appropriate locations from late 2019.

Good underlying progress was made in FY21, with growth in the inbound soil pipeline, installation of capacity to separate and store the new filler product, and increasing quality certification of the new building products; sand, gravel and filler. However, it has taken longer than expected to secure local permits for outlets for accumulated TGG, which slowed the operational ramp up of manufacture of new products in FY21. Recently new contracts have been signed to ship over 0.5MT of TGG. This will in turn allow us to increase the production of the new building materials as space becomes available. We remain confident that our three-year recovery will be delivered as expected.

Divisional and Group Outlook

The Commercial Division has started the year strongly, supported by positive volumes and ongoing strong recyclate prices. We expect several sectors within Commercial to recover to pre-Covid-19 volumes in the coming months, particularly in hospitality and retail. At the same time, we remain alert to a potential weakening of the construction sector in the Netherlands, a softening of recyclate prices and the risk of increased insolvencies and credit issues as government support is withdrawn.

We expect to see the Mineralz & Water Division's results improve through the year as TGG is cleared from the ATM site and certification of the new secondary materials can complete. Selective investment, both in the more efficient production of the secondary construction materials and in improved capacity on the waterside, will support the return towards the EUR20m EBIT target by the end of FY23.

In the Specialities Division, we expect a recovery in Maltha and ongoing progress in Coolrec during FY22. UK Municipal is expected to perform as previously forecast, with the cash losses from contracts reducing further to around EUR10m in FY22 (FY21: EUR15m).

Looking ahead, the Board now expects the Group's performance in FY22 to be materially ahead of its previous expectations, given the Group's strong results in FY21, particularly in the second half, and the prevailing high recyclate prices.

The transition to a circular economy will increase demand for recycling and higher quality recyclates, which supports our business model. The sustainability agenda and the potential for a "green recovery" driven by the EU and national governments are expected to present more attractive opportunities for Renewi to convert waste into a wider range of high-quality secondary materials. We remain confident our three strategic growth initiatives - recovery of earnings at ATM, the Renewi 2.0 programme and our innovation pipeline - will deliver significant additional earnings over the next three years and beyond.

Operating Review for the year ended 31 March 2021

Commercial Waste

Financial performance

The Commercial Division performed strongly in FY21 despite the loss of volumes due to Covid-19. A strong second half performance completely offset weakness in the first half which was impacted by the first lockdown and the Netherlands exceeded its FY20 performance. Revenues fell by just 1% to EUR1,240.6m, while underlying EBIT fell by 2% to EUR76.8m. EBIT margins reduced by 10bps to 6.2% and the return on operating assets increased by 170bps to 17.6%. The Division delivered EUR15m of Covid-19 cost savings during the year, with 56% in the second half, amidst second lock downs and despite recovering volumes.

Commercial Waste Revenue Underlying EBITDA Underlying EBIT FY21 FY20 FY21 FY20 FY21 FY20 Netherlands Commercial 828.4 812.6 113.9 104.4 53.7 49.4 Belgium Commercial 412.9 439.1 52.5 56.1 23.1 29.2 Intra-segment revenue (0.7) (1.5) - - - - Total (EURm) 1,240.6 1,250.2 166.4 160.5 76.8 78.6 Year on year variance % Netherlands Commercial 2% 9% 9% Belgium Commercial -6% -6% -21% Total -1% 4% -2% Return on Underlying Underlying operating assets EBITDA margin EBIT margin FY21 FY20 FY21 FY20 FY21 FY20 Netherlands Commercial 15.7% 13.1% 13.7% 12.8% 6.5% 6.1% Belgium Commercial 24.2% 25.4% 12.7% 12.8% 5.6% 6.6% Total 17.6% 15.9% 13.4% 12.8% 6.2% 6.3%

Following the change in the composition of the reporting segments from 1 April 2020, Netherlands Commercial now includes Orgaworld, previously in Monostreams, and includes a proportion of group central costs. All prior year comparatives have been restated. The return on operating assets for Belgium excludes all landfill related provisions. The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in notes 3 and 17 in the consolidated financial statements.

