Renewi plc: Final Results -8

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Final Results 27-May-2021

Robust PERFORMANCE AND GOOD PROGRESS on GROWTH INITIATIVES improved OUTLOOK FOR fy22 Renewi plc (LSE: RWI), the leading international waste-to-product business, announces its results for the year ended 31 March 2021. Financial Highlights - Robust results reflect resilient business model, swift Covid-19 cost and cash action, and a significant improvement in the second half - Revenue from ongoing businesses flat and revenue from continuing operations down 5% to EUR1,694m1 - Underlying EBIT from ongoing businesses 3% below prior year and above previous guidance at EUR73.0m1 - Statutory profit of EUR11.0m compared to a loss of EUR77.1m in the prior year - Core net debt* reduced to EUR344m from EUR457m last year, representing net debt to EBITDA of 2.2x - Material upgrade to our expectations for FY22 Strategic Highlights - Good progress with innovation pipeline with projects commissioned and in construction, including ATM new products, BioLNG facility, and a further RetourMatras facility - Renewi 2.0 programme on track and delivered benefits ahead of plan of EUR2.2m in FY21 - ATM results impacted by delays in approvals to ship TGG, however good progress made, capacity to make new construction materials commissioned, and three year recovery plan remains on track - Proposed 1 for 10 share capital consolidation to be included at forthcoming Annual General Meeting Sustainability - Our business enables a circular economy: sustainability is our business strategy - Ambitious "Mission75" launched to increase our recycling rate from 65.8% to an industry-leading 75% over five years, equivalent to an extra 1.3m tonnes per annum - A leading ESG model; new ESG evaluation of 83 issued by S&P (up from 75 in 2020) 1The definition and rationale for the use of non-IFRS measures are included in note 17. Ongoing businesses as presented for the prior year exclude the financial results for the Canada Municipal business sold on 30 September 2019 and the Reym business sold on 31 October 2019. * Core net debt used for banking leverage calculations excludes the impact of IFRS 16 lease liabilities and UK PPP net debt. Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our performance improved as the year progressed, despite the pandemic, and I am pleased to report final results which are significantly better than we had anticipated in early 2020. This is due to the determined efforts of our people, as they delivered seamless service to our customers and communities in the most challenging environment. These results also reflect our swift actions on cost and cash, our resilient business model and the strengthening recyclate prices in the second half. "We also made good progress on our key strategic initiatives to deliver sustained growth for Renewi. "Looking ahead, the Board now expects the Group's performance in FY22 to be materially ahead of its previous expectations given the Group's strong results in FY21, particularly in the second half, and the prevailing high recyclate prices. "The transition to a circular economy will increase demand for recycling and higher quality recyclates, which supports our business model. The sustainability agenda and the potential for a "green recovery" driven by the EU and national governments are expected to present more attractive opportunities for Renewi to convert waste into a wider range of high-quality secondary materials. We remain confident our three strategic growth initiatives - recovery of earnings at ATM, the Renewi 2.0 programme and our innovation pipeline - will deliver significant additional earnings over the next three years and beyond." Results FY21 FY20 % change UNDERLYING NON STATUTORY Revenue1 ongoing businesses EUR1,693.6m EUR1,697.0m 0% Underlying EBITDA1 ongoing businesses EUR195.7m EUR187.6m 4% Underlying EBIT1 ongoing businesses EUR73.0m EUR75.5m -3% Underlying profit before tax1 ongoing businesses EUR47.4m EUR42.5m +11% Underlying EPS1 ongoing businesses (cents per share) 4.5c 3.9c +15% Free cash flow1 EUR141.0m EUR57.8m +144% Core net debt* EUR344m EUR457m Core net debt plus IFRS 16 lease liabilities EUR580m EUR669m STATUTORY Revenue from continuing operations EUR1,693.6m EUR1,775.4m Operating profit (loss) from continuing operations EUR43.4m EUR(28.1)m Profit (loss) before tax from continuing operations EUR18.2m EUR(59.4)m Loss from discontinued operations - EUR(16.6)m Profit (loss) for the year EUR11.0m EUR(77.1)m Basic EPS from continuing operations (cents) 1.4c (7.7)c Cash flow from operating activities EUR258.2m EUR167.8m

1The definition and rationale for the use of non-IFRS measures are included in note 17. Ongoing businesses as presented for the prior year exclude the financial results for the Canada Municipal business sold on 30 September 2019 and the Reym business sold on 31 October 2019. The Canada Municipal segment met the definition of a discontinued operation and is recorded as such.

* Core net debt used for banking leverage calculations excludes the impact of IFRS 16 lease liabilities and UK PPP net debt.

The results for both this year and the prior year are reported applying IFRS 16. Where appropriate, we also disclose certain metrics on an IAS 17 basis as this is relevant particularly for the calculation of leverage for the Group's banking covenants.

Chief Executive Officer's Statement

Overview

The financial performance in the year ended 31 March 2021 was significantly better than we had originally expected at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. This was driven by our swift actions on cost and cash, our resilient business model and by stronger recyclate prices in the second half. As a result, underlying EBIT from ongoing businesses fell by only 3% to EUR73.0m. With a significant reduction in exceptional items, statutory profit increased to EUR11.0m (FY20: loss of EUR77.1m). Core net debt reduced by EUR113m to EUR344m and our leverage ratio reduced to 2.2x (FY20: 3.0x).

Sustainability is at the heart of our business model. Our purpose of giving new life to used materials enables the circular economy, which is essential if society is to meet its carbon reduction goals. We have therefore maintained our focus on the longer-term strategic drivers for Renewi: increasing our recycling rate; increasing the quantity and quality of the secondary materials we supply; expanding our market share and improving both efficiency and customer service through our Renewi 2.0 programme. Good progress has been made with the strategy and we remain well positioned to benefit from the continuing drive towards circularity of the European economies.

Group financial performance

Renewi made two strategic disposals in the prior year, generating EUR107m gross cash proceeds. The table below includes the results from Reym in the last year prior to its disposal. The Canada Municipal segment is not included as it was reported as a discontinued operation. Renewi subsequently changed the divisional and reporting structure from 1 April 2020 and the prior year comparatives for the ongoing businesses have been restated. Excluding businesses sold in the prior year provides a more representative view of performance in the year. These results therefore focus on ongoing businesses as we believe that this gives a clearer comparator.

Group Summary Revenue Underlying EBIT FY21 FY20 Variance FY21 FY20 Variance EURm EURm % EURm EURm % Commercial Waste 1,240.6 1,250.2 -1% 76.8 78.6 -2% Mineralz & Water 182.8 151.6 21% 0.3 5.6 -95% Specialities 300.8 323.2 -7% 2.4 (1.3) N/A Group central services - - (6.5) (7.4) 12%

Inter-segment revenue (30.6) (28.0) - - Ongoing Businesses 1,693.6 1,697.0 0% 73.0 75.5 -3% Reym - 78.4 - 12.1 Continuing Operations 1,693.6 1,775.4 -5% 73.0 87.6 -17%

The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in note 3 in the consolidated financial statements. Ongoing businesses as presented for the prior year exclude the financial results for the Canada Municipal business which was sold on 30 September 2019 and the Reym business which was sold on 31 October 2019.

Revenue from continuing operations was down 5% to EUR1,694m and underlying EBIT was down 17% to EUR73.0m. Excluding businesses sold in the prior year revenue was flat and underlying EBIT decreased by just 3%. Underlying profit before tax from ongoing businesses increased by 11% to EUR47.4m, reflecting primarily lower borrowing costs as a result of reduced debt and leverage ratios. Underlying earnings per share from ongoing businesses increased by 15% to 4.5c (FY20: 3.9c).

The Commercial Division saw revenues fall by 1% and underlying EBIT by 2%. This was a highly resilient performance, particularly in the Netherlands and in the second half, with volumes recovering well from the first lockdown and certain recyclate prices increasing sharply back to levels last seen in 2017.

The Mineralz & Water Division made underlying progress and saw revenues increase by 21%, due to the transfer in of a facility from Specialities. Underlying earnings fell to EUR0.3m with additional offsite soil storage costs of EUR4.1m, as previously announced, now included in ordinary trading, having previously been accounted for as exceptional. We also made a further accrual of EUR5m to allow ATM to ship legacy inventories of TGG and related materials at worse prices. Other activities in the division were slightly ahead of expectations.

The Specialities Division generated an underlying EBIT of EUR2.4m compared to a loss of EUR1.3m in the prior year. Coolrec recovered particularly well after a difficult first quarter, and Maltha and the UK Municipal contracts performed in line with expectations despite significant ongoing challenges arising from Covid.

The business delivered a positive operational cash performance of EUR117.5m in the year (193% free cash flow conversion), including a EUR54m impact in the year from tax deferrals in the Netherlands as a result of Covid-19. This strong performance also reflected a determined focus on working capital, reduction of cash outflows in Municipal, reduced exceptional cash outflows and a 14% reduction in replacement capital expenditure. Our core net debt at 31 March 2021 was EUR344m, a 25% reduction on the previous year and a 38% reduction from the peak two years ago. Leverage fell to 2.2x (FY20: 3.0x), well within our covenant. Liquidity headroom including cash and undrawn facilities was also strong at EUR364m (FY20: EUR252m).

The Board has decided not to pay a dividend this year while the full impacts of Covid-19 and the shape of the recovery remain uncertain. The Board will keep the future resumption of dividends under review during FY22.

Managing the impact of Covid-19

The last year has demonstrated the resilience of the Renewi business model. As market leader, our scale means that we serve most segments of the Dutch and Belgian economies. Therefore, as some segments contracted, such as hospitality, others increased, such as bulky waste. In addition, our dynamic pricing model protects us when recyclate prices fall, as they did in the first half before recovering strongly in the second half.

Our virus response team coordinated a decisive action plan from the outset to prepare for and then to manage Covid-19. We are an essential service and we were able to maintain all services to our customers throughout the year. Rapid changes were made to some collection processes, such as digitising collection notes, and to our operating facilities in order to protect our people. Total confirmed infections over the year were relatively low at 443 given that our drivers travel extensively within communities every day. We are deeply appreciative of the commitment and flexibility of all our colleagues who enabled this seamless maintenance of an essential service to the community. We recognised the exceptional effort of over 6,000 essential frontline and operational support team members with a one-off ex gratia cash bonus of EUR200 each.

We took prompt action to reduce costs and preserve cash and were able to exceed both targets. We reduced operational costs (beyond the variable costs) by EUR19m and secured cash savings of EUR77m against targets of EUR15m and EUR60m respectively. We deployed EUR3m of these savings to reward our frontline and operational support teams. We have additionally taken steps to rationalise our footprint in certain locations and activities, recognising that the economic impact of the pandemic will be longer lasting. Our Covid-19 cost action plan has resulted in the closure or planned closure of six processing lines or sites with a cash cost of EUR3m and an annual benefit of circa EUR2m from next year.

Well positioned in a market focused on increasing circularity

The Covid-19 pandemic has strengthened the resolve of Western European leaders to "build back better" and to focus on a "green recovery". This recognises the urgent need for action to address global warming and resource depletion, including water.

Our purpose is to protect our planet by giving new life to used materials, and our vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. This differentiates Renewi as a company that focuses on reuse: supplying high-quality secondary materials, which we believe is the best way to extract value from waste. We are a key player in the rapidly emerging circular economy and a pioneer among companies that collect our society's waste to find new uses for it.

Regulatory changes within the last year include the passing into law of Vlarema 8 in Flanders that effectively bans the incineration of any recyclable waste. This will require a further step change in source segregation by waste producers by 2023 and a significant investment by the recycling industry to offer a capability to sort waste streams that cannot be segregated at source. The Netherlands is pressing ahead with a progressive carbon tax that will ramp up over the next decade, while the UK Government has promised a significant strategy for waste in 2023. We believe that Renewi is well placed to meet the needs of these regulatory developments.

Looking forward, legislators are considering further action, including further carbon taxes, minimum recycled content levels and producer responsibility for the management of closed loops. All these measures will help to accelerate the transition to increased recycling rates and, critically, increased demand for secondary materials. While progress is being made, we believe that it will have to accelerate significantly if governments wish to meet their own recycling and circularity targets.

Last year we launched Renewi's upgraded sustainability strategy and our new sustainable development objectives for the next three and five years. Starting from the UN Sustainable Development Goals, we focus on three key themes: Enable the circular economy; Reduce carbon emissions and waste; and Care for people. In keeping with our purpose, our business and sustainability strategies are inextricably linked and mutually supportive. By delivering on one, we deliver on the other.

During the last year we have made good progress with our strategy, including the following highlights: - Increased recycling rate from 64.7% to 65.8% (+1.1% points), mainly driven by a decrease in volumes to incineration

in Commercial Belgium, and an improved recycling performance in Mineralz & Water - 3.1m tonnes of carbon avoidance, up 1.5% year on year per tonne of waste processed - Additional 7 solar roofs installed, and permit for the largest Belgium on-land wind turbine in Ghent obtained - Employee NPS (net promoter score) improved by 50%, as a result of active management follow-up on employee feedback

Progress against each of our specific targets is detailed in full in both our forthcoming Annual Report and our Sustainability Review.

Our strategy for long-term profitable growth

To expand our position as a secondary raw material producer, our strategy is based on three pillars: 1. Leader in recycling: increase our recycling rate. We will invest to start or expand production of secondary raw

materials out of waste streams currently going to incineration or landfill. Our ambitious goal, launched as

"Mission75", is to increase our recycling rate within five years to 75% from the current 65.8%, which we believe is

already the highest in the industry. 2. Leader in secondary material production: Enhance value of the products we produce. To build a circular economy,

the usage of secondary raw materials must increase. For production companies currently using primary raw

materials, the easiest way to convert is by using high quality secondary raw materials that they can "drop-in". We

aim to significantly increase the value of our products by investing in advanced processing of our materials. 3. Selectively gain market share. Our primary focus in the Benelux is on driving margin expansion from existing waste

flows through the first two pillars of our strategy. In addition, there are consolidation opportunities in our

sector, and we intend to participate both in smaller acquisitions in our core markets and potentially to enter into

new geographies with strong growth potential for our waste-to-product model.

This strategy is further underpinned by our modernisation of Renewi in the Renewi 2.0 programme.

Good progress with our innovation portfolio

Innovation is one of our core priorities and we are working on a growing number of initiatives to deliver the first two pillars of our growth strategy with a view to delivering an additional EBIT of EUR20m by FY26. Given that a number of these initiatives relate to new products or technologies, we do not expect them all to proceed to commercialisation.

Project Partner Opportunity Status ATM Gravel sand & Stand-alone EUREUREUREUREUR Filler capacity installed and product certifications progressing filler well Organics: bio-gas Stand-alone EUR Construction underway for commissioning in late 2021 production Organics: bio-gas to Shell & EUREUR Construction underway for commissioning in late 2021 bio-LNG Nordsol New facilities: third complete, fourth to open in summer 2021 and Mattress recycling IKEA group EUREUREUR fifth in planning. New investment to chemically recycle polyurethane NEW: Expansion plastic Stand-alone EUREUR New sorting lines in Ghent, Acht and Waalwijk to convert up to 100kt recycling of hard plastic to high quality plastic recyclates Feedstock for chemical SABIC EUR - EUREUREUR Discussions ongoing concerning feedstock specification and sourcing recycling of plastics Polyurethane recycling Chemical EUR - EUREUREUR Technical feasibility studies underway recycler Wood flake for Arcelor-Mittal EUREUR - EUREUREUREUR Commercial discussions ongoing low-carbon steel NEW: Advanced residual Stand-alone EUREUREUREUREUR To meet the stringent requirements of Vlarema 8 legislation in waste sorting Belgium per 2023

Cellulose recovery and bottom ash treatments have been returned to earlier stage-gates in the innovation pipeline following detailed evaluations.

Renewi 2.0 programme

We announced last year our Renewi 2.0 programme: a three-year programme to make the company simpler, more customer-focused, more efficient and a better place to work. This comprises multiple projects, orientated around two key themes: - Digitisation of the business. We are developing a new front-end interface for customers that will allow them to

place and amend orders, have full visibility on our services and related cost as well as on the circular benefits

their waste is creating. This digitisation will deliver a better 24/7 customer experience, while reducing our cost

to serve. - Simplification and harmonisation of processes. Our core processes can be simplified and standardised across our

divisions to reduce cost, reduce errors, and improve customer, supplier and employee experiences. We are

implementing global process owners for our core processes and centres of excellence to simplify our product

offering, improve our core data and eliminate wasted activity.

As previously indicated, the programme is expected to deliver a minimum of EUR20m of annual cost benefits on a run-rate basis after completion of this three year programme to 2023 for a total cash cost of EUR40m, which will be split into an exceptional cost of EUR33m and capital investment of EUR7m. EUR2.2m of net benefit was reported in FY21 against a target of EUR1.0m. We remain confident that we will achieve the targeted savings in the coming years.

Key progress during FY21 included the initial go-live of MyRenewi, our customer portal. Around 15,000 customers now have access to MyRenewi and feedback is positive. Further modules are in development and we will progressively transition more of our customers onto MyRenewi during FY22. We also went live with the invoice-to-pay module of Coupa, our source-to-pay system. The procure-to-pay modules will be introduced, by division, starting from the summer of 2021. The restructuring of four divisions into three delivered the expected EUR2m benefit. We have also invested in new "centres of excellence" for global process management, product and service pricing, record to report and data management that are expected to drive significant benefits going forward.

ATM profit recovery

ATM is our major site that cleans contaminated soil, water and chemical waste, providing a unique range of services in the Netherlands. The market for the thermal treatment of contaminated soil and its reuse as thermally treated soil ("TGG") was disrupted from mid-2018 due to environmental concerns, reducing earnings by around EUR20m. ATM's TGG was cleared by IL&T, the national regulator, for use in appropriate locations from late 2019.

Good underlying progress was made in FY21, with growth in the inbound soil pipeline, installation of capacity to separate and store the new filler product, and increasing quality certification of the new building products; sand, gravel and filler. However, it has taken longer than expected to secure local permits for outlets for accumulated TGG, which slowed the operational ramp up of manufacture of new products in FY21. Recently new contracts have been signed to ship over 0.5MT of TGG. This will in turn allow us to increase the production of the new building materials as space becomes available. We remain confident that our three-year recovery will be delivered as expected.

Divisional and Group Outlook

The Commercial Division has started the year strongly, supported by positive volumes and ongoing strong recyclate prices. We expect several sectors within Commercial to recover to pre-Covid-19 volumes in the coming months, particularly in hospitality and retail. At the same time, we remain alert to a potential weakening of the construction sector in the Netherlands, a softening of recyclate prices and the risk of increased insolvencies and credit issues as government support is withdrawn.

We expect to see the Mineralz & Water Division's results improve through the year as TGG is cleared from the ATM site and certification of the new secondary materials can complete. Selective investment, both in the more efficient production of the secondary construction materials and in improved capacity on the waterside, will support the return towards the EUR20m EBIT target by the end of FY23.

In the Specialities Division, we expect a recovery in Maltha and ongoing progress in Coolrec during FY22. UK Municipal is expected to perform as previously forecast, with the cash losses from contracts reducing further to around EUR10m in FY22 (FY21: EUR15m).

Looking ahead, the Board now expects the Group's performance in FY22 to be materially ahead of its previous expectations, given the Group's strong results in FY21, particularly in the second half, and the prevailing high recyclate prices.

The transition to a circular economy will increase demand for recycling and higher quality recyclates, which supports our business model. The sustainability agenda and the potential for a "green recovery" driven by the EU and national governments are expected to present more attractive opportunities for Renewi to convert waste into a wider range of high-quality secondary materials. We remain confident our three strategic growth initiatives - recovery of earnings at ATM, the Renewi 2.0 programme and our innovation pipeline - will deliver significant additional earnings over the next three years and beyond.

Operating Review for the year ended 31 March 2021

Commercial Waste

Financial performance

The Commercial Division performed strongly in FY21 despite the loss of volumes due to Covid-19. A strong second half performance completely offset weakness in the first half which was impacted by the first lockdown and the Netherlands exceeded its FY20 performance. Revenues fell by just 1% to EUR1,240.6m, while underlying EBIT fell by 2% to EUR76.8m. EBIT margins reduced by 10bps to 6.2% and the return on operating assets increased by 170bps to 17.6%. The Division delivered EUR15m of Covid-19 cost savings during the year, with 56% in the second half, amidst second lock downs and despite recovering volumes.

Commercial Waste Revenue Underlying EBITDA Underlying EBIT FY21 FY20 FY21 FY20 FY21 FY20 Netherlands Commercial 828.4 812.6 113.9 104.4 53.7 49.4 Belgium Commercial 412.9 439.1 52.5 56.1 23.1 29.2 Intra-segment revenue (0.7) (1.5) - - - - Total (EURm) 1,240.6 1,250.2 166.4 160.5 76.8 78.6 Year on year variance % Netherlands Commercial 2% 9% 9% Belgium Commercial -6% -6% -21% Total -1% 4% -2% Return on Underlying Underlying operating assets EBITDA margin EBIT margin FY21 FY20 FY21 FY20 FY21 FY20 Netherlands Commercial 15.7% 13.1% 13.7% 12.8% 6.5% 6.1% Belgium Commercial 24.2% 25.4% 12.7% 12.8% 5.6% 6.6% Total 17.6% 15.9% 13.4% 12.8% 6.2% 6.3%

Following the change in the composition of the reporting segments from 1 April 2020, Netherlands Commercial now includes Orgaworld, previously in Monostreams, and includes a proportion of group central costs. All prior year comparatives have been restated. The return on operating assets for Belgium excludes all landfill related provisions. The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in notes 3 and 17 in the consolidated financial statements.

Revenues in the Netherlands grew by 2% to EUR828.4m and underlying EBIT increased by 9% to EUR53.7m. Underlying EBIT margins increased by 40bps to 6.5% and return on operating assets increased by 260bps to 15.7%. The performance was driven by improved inbound prices, cost actions and higher recyclate prices.

Volumes in the Netherlands were less impacted by Covid-19 than in Belgium and the UK, with fewer segments badly affected, combined with some market share gain. Volumes were 94% of the prior year in the first quarter, strengthening to 97% and 98% in the second and third quarters before slipping back to 95% with the fourth quarter lockdown. Core volumes were down by 1.4% on the prior year: Commercial waste volumes, which include hospitality, were 11% lower than the prior year, but this was significantly offset by a 4% growth in construction & demolition volumes, and an 18% increase in bulky waste volumes. Recyclate volumes reduced by 2.5%, with 5% falls in paper and plastics offset by a 7% increase in wood. Food waste volumes fell by 21%, reflecting the near closure of the hospitality sector. Inbound pricing has remained relatively unaffected to date, with a small net margin increase driven by the price increases introduced before Covid-19 in January 2020.

Recyclate prices increased in the fourth quarter, most notably for paper and ferrous metal. This represented an expected recovery from the very low prices seen in 2018-19 supported by specific near-term supply/demand changes caused by Covid-19. For example, European demand for cardboard has been strong, reflecting increased online deliveries following lockdown restrictions. At the same time generation of wastepaper in offices contracted due to remote working. The full year impact of recyclate volumes and prices was EUR3m versus prior year.

Belgium experienced a significantly greater impact from Covid-19 than the Netherlands. Revenues fell by 6% to EUR412.9m and EBIT by 21% to EUR23.1m. Underlying EBIT margins contracted by 100bps to 5.6% and return on operating assets by 120bps to 24.2%.

Belgian volumes in the first quarter reduced to 76% of prior year in a very sharp lockdown which closed large parts of the economy. This recovered to 91% in the second quarter, 92% in the third quarter and 97% in the fourth quarter, noting that this last data point compares to a sharp initial lockdown in the prior year. Core volumes were down by 12%, with commercial down 14%, and recyclate volumes by 5%. Belgian cost actions amounting to EUR8m were delivered, which partially offset the lost profit from lower volumes. EBIT in the second half was broadly flat on the prior year, reflecting positive progress compared to the first half.

Operational review

Our Commercial Division was clearly primarily focused, at least in the first half, on managing Covid-19. Nevertheless, good progress was also made with its longer-term strategic projects.

Covid-19 operational response

Our rapid response to the crisis required agility and innovation from our teams on the ground. We implemented innovations such as digital collection notes which reduced physical contact to avoid transmission and to protect our customers. Our back-office staff quickly transitioned to working from home with no loss of productivity. We extended our activities supporting the healthcare sector with additional collection services and new PPE and medical equipment recycling partnerships.

Our cost controls began with reductions in discretionary costs such as marketing and travel, but also extended to finding ways to operate with reduced overtime and temporary labour. We expect to retain the benefit of some of these changes when volumes fully return. Four sites or processing lines in the Netherlands and two in Belgium have been closed or are expected to close during FY22 as we further optimise our footprint to meet new demand patterns.

Increasing diversion of waste and adding value to our secondary materials production

Long-term waste volumes are expected to be broadly flat, with some growth for Renewi from customer share gain. We expect to continue to drive our margin expansion from these volumes by increasing the diversion of waste we collect away from landfill and incineration. Having diverted waste from landfill and incineration, our next priority is to increase the value we add from the products we make through increased quality. We call this "spread expansion".

We made good progress with a number of key projects to deliver our longer term growth strategy during the year: - Our RetourMatras joint venture with the IKEA Group continues to expand rapidly. During the last year we

commissioned the third facility with a fourth expected to be on stream this summer, thereby giving us complete

coverage of the Netherlands and an ability to recycle over one million Dutch mattresses. We also welcomed IKEA's

partner IKANO as a shareholder. IKANO has technology to recycle the recovered foam back into polyurethane that can

be used to make new mattresses, therefore closing the loop. We are exploring international expansion opportunities

with our fellow shareholders, starting in Belgium; - Construction is underway of a EUR10m dedicated facility to process out-of-date food waste and provide feedstock to

our anaerobic digester in Amsterdam. Construction will complete and the site fully commissioned in late 2021; - We signed an agreement with Shell and Nordsol to build and operate a new facility at our Amsterdam anaerobic

digester site to take bio-methane and convert it to bio-LNG for zero carbon transport fuel. Construction is

underway for this innovative unit and commissioning is planned for late 2021; - The new EUR6m stone crusher at Wateringen has demonstrated its enhanced product quality in its first year of

operation, allowing us to sign our first 12KT contract to supply the recycled stones back into the concrete

industry; - We have completed a EUR1.2m dockside loading installation at our Vlaardingen facility, allowing us to ship wood chips

to customers abroad; - We generated record product sales at our Hoek van Holland green waste treatment facility, entering into more closed

loop agreements with local horticultural customers; - We commissioned our new EUR2.5m plastics sorting line at Ghent. The new facility produces much higher quality

plastic granulates, allowing us to significantly increase the spread on the products we sell; and - We have started our investment of EUR2.4m to install a new sand washing line in Mont-St-Guibert. The new line will

improve sand capacity and quality and will reduce our environmental impact by using 80% less water.

Clean and green collection

The efficient collection of waste provides an essential service to customers and provides us with the raw materials from which to create new products. However, we seek to minimise pollution and traffic impacts to become cleaner, greener and more efficient, in support of our primary focus to increase diversion and close the loop in the circular economy. We therefore seek to optimise our capital-intensive logistical activity while preserving our customer intimacy and service.

We continue to reduce pollution by investing in the latest technologies. During the past year we invested EUR39m in purchasing 272 Euro VI trucks with the lowest emissions. These trucks reduce pollutants by over 90% compared to the older trucks they are replacing, significantly improving the air quality of the cities in which they operate. Over 60% of our fleet is now Euro VI and we are on track for 100% by 2025.

Over the next decade, we expect a step change in the reduction of carbon emissions from waste collection through two approaches. The most significant will be a transition to use of zero emission vehicles (ZEV), likely electric or hydrogen powered, in response to zero emissions zones in major cities. The second is an opportunity for waste companies to combine to collect waste in single "white label" truck fleet operation per town, increasing route efficiency and reducing the number of vehicles. During the last year we ordered the first electric rear end loaders produced by both Volvo and DAF. The Volvo is commissioned and on operational trials with us and the DAF will follow later in FY22. We have also purchased a vehicle to collect organic waste from Albert Heijn supermarkets that runs on bio-LNG in a closed loop solution.

To support the transition to cleaner and safer inner cities we will reduce heavy goods movements through a new joint venture, the "Green Collective". Together with other major Dutch waste operators we aim to jointly collect waste within thirty municipal regions by 2025, to increase route density and reduce CO2 emissions from collections.

Leadership changes

In addition to the previous appointment of Marc den Hartog, who joined us as Managing Director, Commercial Waste Netherlands from 1 April 2021, we are also now pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Thys as Managing Director, Commercial Waste Belgium, with effect from 1 June 2021. Mark joins from Eurofins Scientific where he led global transformations and prior to this, he was a regional Managing Director at Goodyear Dunlop. Mark succeeds Wim Geens who has been part of Renewi and predecessors for 15 years and we wish him every future success.

Mineralz & Water

Financial performance

Mineralz & Water FY21 FY20 Variance EURm EURm % Revenue 182.8 151.6 21% Underlying EBITDA 15.0 18.7 -20% Underlying EBITDA margin 8.2% 12.3% Underlying EBIT 0.3 5.6 -95% Underlying EBIT margin 0.2% 3.7% Return on operating assets 0.8% 13.9%

Following the change in the composition of the reporting segments from 1 April 2020, this Division includes the previous Hazardous Waste division and Mineralz, previously in Monostreams, and includes a proportion of group central costs. All prior year comparatives have been restated. The return on operating assets excludes all landfill related provisions. The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in notes 3 and 17 in the consolidated financial statements.

Revenues increased by 21% to EUR182.8m, primarily as a result of the transfer into the division of a metal extraction facility. Revenue on a like for like basis was up 2% year on year. Underlying EBIT fell by EUR5.3m compared to the prior year to EUR0.3m. This included EUR5.0m of additional provisions to reflect higher expected costs of disposal of TGG and related materials and EUR4.1m in external storage costs of these inventories that were previously reported as exceptional charges: excluding these items EBIT increased by EUR3.8m in the year. This was lower than initially planned for the year, primarily due to delays in clearing the Moerdijk site of cleaned TGG.

Operational review

The recovery of full soil treatment production requires progress in three interlinked areas: revitalisation of the inbound soil pipeline, placement of historic cleaned TGG stocks in the market, and the installation of capacity to produce sand, gravel and filler as certified products for the construction markets.

Good progress has been made with the revitalisation of the inbound pipeline. The volume of contaminated soil and asphalt under negotiation for future supply increased by more than 0.5MT and, combined with existing inventories, we are confident we have sufficient input for FY22. The ability to bid for new soil contracts is linked to our being able to prove there are suitable outlets for the cleaned soil or products: hence an increase in certainty of outlets will improve the success rate for new soil contracts. Covid-19 had a negative effect on the broader European soil remediation market during the past year, which is expected to steadily recover going forward. Volumes processed through the kiln increased by 28% vs the prior year, to 30% of processing capacity.

The placement of historic cleaned TGG stocks has been slower than originally expected, driven by caution among local regulators in providing permits. 140KT of TGG was placed during FY21 and we have signed contracts for FY22 to ship a minimum of 0.5MT of thermally treated soil in the Netherlands, with shipments starting in May. Further discussions are taking place regarding outlets of up to 1MT, enough to place all of our remaining TGG stocks. We have increased our provision for some of the cleaned products by EUR3.5m to allow for the logistics required for export outlets.

The preferred applications for cleaned soil are as separated and refined filler, sand and gravel which are each secondary construction materials. New transport systems and silos to store up to 5KT of filler were installed and commissioned during the last year. Further investments are planned to improve the sand quality, upgrade the sieve capacity and improve logistics. In parallel we are making progress with certifications for the new products which will, over time, open new outlet markets and improve prices. Our commercial pipeline for each product is growing and we are confident that our fully certified secondary materials will have long-term outlet markets and customers.

The remainder of the division performed well following the initial Covid-19 lockdown. At ATM we saw a strong increase in contribution from the Pyro unit with production volumes up 8% vs prior year following investments to improve production capability and despite a weak first quarter due to Covid-19. The waterside at ATM was more severely affected by Covid-19 in the first half and volumes fell by 6% vs the prior year. The Mineralz business saw lower profits in the landfill segment, as forecast, including the scheduled closure of the Braine landfill from 1 January which will reduce annualised profits by circa EUR2m. The soil washing and metals extraction facilities saw growth on the prior year, despite Covid-19, partly due to increases in metal prices. New divisional management were able to deliver significant reductions in operational and SG&A costs as synergies were realised from the creation of the new division.

Specialities

Financial performance

Specialities FY21 FY20 Variance EURm EURm % Revenue 300.8 323.2 -7% Underlying EBITDA 12.0 8.1 48% Underlying EBITDA margin 4.0% 2.5% Underlying EBIT 2.4 (1.3) N/A Underlying EBIT margin 0.8% -0.4% Return on operating assets 5.4% 4.6%

Following the change in the composition of the reporting segments from 1 April 2020, this Division includes the previous UK Municipal business together with Coolrec and Maltha, previously in Monostreams, and includes a proportion of group central costs. All prior year comparatives have been restated. Underlying EBIT includes utilisation of EUR11.4m (FY20: EUR12.2m). The return on operating assets excludes the UK Municipal business. The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in notes 3 and 17 in the consolidated financial statements.

Revenue fell by 7% to EUR300.8m, primarily as a result of the transfer of a metal recovery facility to Mineralz & Water. Underlying EBIT moved from a loss of EUR1.3m to a profit of EUR2.4m despite negative Covid-19 impacts. The ongoing recovery at Coolrec was particularly positive, with EBIT up by over 100% despite a very tough first quarter when the French and Belgian sites were closed for lack of inbound fridges. In contrast, Maltha saw earnings fall by 96% as it was particularly hard hit by the closure of the hospitality sector and the postponement of major events, which resulted in a furnace closure in France and generally lower demand for cullet. Municipal performance was helped by the first full year of the new short-term Derby contracts. Underlying performance, including the contracts reported as onerous, deteriorated as much higher black bag waste volumes and lower recyclate volumes in the household waste recycling centres led to increased losses relative to prior year.

Operational review

Coolrec has now restructured successfully to operate from three main facilities in the Netherlands, Belgium and a smaller site in France. Each of these is a national leader in the recycling of fridges and white goods, and also depollutes and recycles small domestic appliances to recover valuable metals and hard plastics. Despite a very difficult first quarter, in which volumes fell to 70% of prior year, volume recovery for the remainder of the year was very strong with total volumes ending 5% down. Having completed the initial restructuring, management has invested over the past year to significantly upgrade the core sites, improving the recycling content, carbon footprint and capacity. This was rewarded, just after year end, by the renewal of a key contract in Belgium to secure volumes for another six to nine years.

As reported above, Maltha experienced a significant impact from Covid-19 as one of few businesses in Renewi that is dependent on the glass bottle manufacturers who are exposed to the hospitality sector. The business has a high fixed cost base and so the lower volumes fed through to reduced profits. As a result a goodwill impairment of EUR9.5m was taken.

UK Municipal also experienced a challenging year as Covid-19 reduced recyclates and increased black bag waste. Nevertheless, good underlying progress was made in a number of areas. The underperforming Derby contract that impacted FY20 was replaced in August 2019 by an improved contract to manage the Councils' waste and to maintain the Sinfin Lane site, until the Councils have sufficient time to determine its long-term plan. ELWA also saw some significant underlying improvements and we are confident that incinerator gate fees have peaked and that improved outlets can be secured going forward. Overall we continue to operate the loss-making contracts within the aggregate provisions taken in previous years. Composition of the provisions has been updated with reductions in ELWA offset by an increase in Wakefield. We have not yet reached agreement with Wakefield Council to improve operations with the aim to save money and reduce the contract's environmental footprint. Continuous improvement initiatives delivered a further EUR1.3m of annualised savings.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

As noted earlier excluding businesses sold in the prior year provides a more representative view of performance in the year. On a comparable ongoing businesses basis with last year, revenue was flat, underlying EBITDA increased by 4% and underlying EBIT fell by 3% to EUR73.0m. A lower level of interest and exceptional charges in the current year has resulted in a statutory profit before tax of EUR18.2m compared to a loss of EUR59.4m in the prior year.

Financial Performance FY21 FY20 Variance EURm EURm % Revenue Ongoing businesses 1,693.6 1,697.0 0% Reym - 78.4 Total: continuing operations 1,693.6 1,775.4 -5% Underlying EBITDA Ongoing businesses 195.7 187.6 4% Reym - 12.1 Total: continuing operations 195.7 199.7 -2% Underlying EBIT Ongoing businesses 73.0 75.5 -3% Reym - 12.1 Total: continuing operations 73.0 87.6 -17% Underlying profit before tax

Ongoing businesses 47.4 42.5 11% Reym - 11.6 Total: continuing operations 47.4 54.1 -12% Non-trading & exceptional items (29.2) (113.5) Profit (loss) before tax 18.2 (59.4) Total tax charge for the year (7.2) (1.1) Profit (loss) for the year from continuing operations 11.0 (60.5) Loss for the year from discontinued operations - (16.6) Profit (loss) for the year 11.0 (77.1)

The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in notes 3 and 17 in the consolidated financial statements.

Overall, the Group saw a significant strengthening of performance in the second half of FY21, with underlying EBIT outperforming the prior year by 19% in the second half, having been 25% below the prior year in the first half. This included a benefit of around EUR6m from recyclate pricing in the second half.

H1 vs H2 variance H1 H2 Full Year EURm % EURm % EURm % NL Commercial Waste (5.0) -19% 9.3 40% 4.3 9% BE Commercial Waste (6.3) -43% 0.2 1% (6.1) -21% Commercial Waste (11.3) -28% 9.5 25% (1.8) -2% Mineralz & Water (0.2) -8% (5.1) -165% (5.3) -95% Specialities 0.2 N/A 3.5 N/A 3.7 N/A GCS 1.8 35% (0.9) 41% 0.9 12% Underlying EBIT (9.5) -25% 7.0 19% (2.5) -3%

Non-trading and exceptional items excluded from underlying profits

To enable a better understanding of underlying performance, certain items are excluded from underlying EBIT and underlying profit before tax due to their size, nature or incidence. Total non-trading and exceptional items including tax were reduced by 79% to EUR24.8m (FY20: EUR101.3m plus EUR18.9m from discontinued operations), of which EUR14.8m was non-cash. As previously reported, we have accounted for the costs of two important programmes as exceptional due to their size and nature; Renewi 2.0 and the Covid-19 cost action plan.

The Renewi 2.0 programme will deliver cost benefits at an annualised run rate of EUR20m by March 2023 as previously forecast. The cost of the programme is still expected to be EUR40m, split between capital and an exceptional charge. Benefits of EUR2.2m were secured in the year slightly ahead of plan, with cash spend of EUR12.5m in line with expectations. The table below sets out the expected costs and benefits over later periods.

Renewi 2.0: expected costs and benefits FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 EURm EURm EURm EURm Annual net benefit 2 5 12 20 Exceptional costs (7) (11) (12) - Capital spend (5) (2) - - Net cash flow (10) (8) - 20

The total EUR40m programme costs include the exceptional cost and capital spend of EUR37m plus non-cash impairments of circa EUR3m

In light of Covid-19 and ongoing lower economic activity we took action to structurally reduce capacity. Cash costs of EUR3.1m and EUR5.3m of asset impairments have been reflected following the decision to close two processing lines in Belgium and some sites and business activity in the Netherlands. Further details are provided in note 5 to the consolidated financial statements.

EBIT from continuing operations, after taking account of all non-trading and exceptional items, was a profit of EUR43.4m (FY20: EUR28.1m loss).

Net finance costs

Net finance costs, excluding exceptional items, decreased by EUR7.2m to EUR27.2m (FY20: EUR34.4m). The key drivers relate to changes in borrowings levels which benefit from lower debt following the cash preservation actions taken in the first few months of the year as a result of the pandemic, Covid-19 deferral schemes for tax payments in the Netherlands, a lower rate secured by new cross currency swaps and the impact of the 123bps lower coupon on the retail bonds taken out in July 2019 compared to the previous bonds. The reduction of rates for discount unwind of provisions as reflected in March 2020 has resulted in the charge for the current year being EUR1.4m lower. Adjusting for the disposal of Reym, lease interest costs have increased by EUR1.2m as a result of new IFRS 16 lease contracts entered into. Further details are provided in note 6 to the consolidated financial statements.

Profit (loss) before tax

Profit before tax from continuing operations on a statutory basis, including the impact of non-trading and exceptional items, was EUR18.2m (FY20: loss of EUR59.4m).

Taxation

Total taxation for the year was a charge of EUR7.2m (FY20: EUR1.1m). The effective tax rate on underlying profits was 24.5% at EUR11.6m, unchanged from the prior year. A tax credit of only EUR5.4m is attributable to the non-trading and exceptional items of EUR29.2m given a proportion of these are non-taxable. Recent changes to the Dutch corporate income tax rate were enacted in December 2020 to revoke the originally planned reductions and retain the rate at 25% for the foreseeable future. This has resulted in an increase in deferred tax liabilities which is recorded as an exceptional tax charge of EUR1.0m in the year. Recently announced UK corporate tax increases from 19% to 25% from April 2023 have not yet been enacted and as such this potential circa EUR3m credit is not reflected in the UK deferred tax balances at March 2021.

Looking forward, we anticipate the underlying tax rate to remain around 25% given the recent changes in the Netherlands and the UK.

The Group statutory profit after tax, including all discontinued and exceptional items, was EUR11.0m (FY20: loss of EUR77.1m).

Earnings per share (EPS)

Underlying EPS from ongoing businesses, excluding non-trading and exceptional items, was 4.5 cents per share, an increase of 15%. Basic EPS from continuing operations was 1.4 cents compared to a loss of 7.7 cents per share in the prior year.

Dividend

The Board has decided not to pay a dividend this year while the full impacts of Covid-19 and the shape of the recovery remain uncertain. The Board will keep the future resumption of dividends under review during FY22.

CASH FLOW PERFORMANCE

The funds flow performance table is derived from the statutory cash flow statement and reconciliations are included in note 17 in the consolidated financial statements.

The table shows the cash flows from an adjusted free cash flow to total cash flow. Adjusted free cash flow is a new measure that focuses on the cash generation excluding the impact of Covid-19 tax deferrals, settlement of ATM soil liabilities and spend relating to the UK PPP onerous contracts. Adjusted free cash flow also includes lease repayments for IFRS 16 leases. The prior period comparatives have been restated to reflect this new layout.

Funds flow performance FY21 FY20 EURm EURm EBITDA 195.7 202.8 Working capital movement 35.4 16.9 Movement in provisions and other 8.9 (4.5) Net replacement capital expenditure (55.4) (64.2) Repayment of obligations under lease liabilities (40.4) (38.5) Interest, loan fees and tax (35.4) (37.1) Adjusted free cash flow 108.8 75.4 Deferred Covid taxes 54.1 6.0 Offtake of ATM soil (2.6) - UK Municipal contracts (19.3) (23.6) Free cash flow 141.0 57.8 Growth capital expenditure (6.9) (10.1) Synergy, integration & restructuring spend (12.7) (24.3) Other (3.9) (8.4) Disposals net of acquisitions - 95.7 Dividends paid - (8.6) Total cash flow 117.5 102.1 Free cash flow conversion 193% 64%

The numbers for the prior year include both continuing and discontinued operations. Free cash flow conversion is free cash flow as a percentage of underlying EBIT. The non-IFRS measures above are reconciled to statutory measures in note 17 in the consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted free cash flow was strong at EUR108.8m, an increase of EUR33.4m from last year, boosted by a strong working capital performance. Customer collections have remained strong throughout the year with Covid-19 having a minimal impact on days sales outstanding. We continue to expect a deterioration in this area in the new financial year once governmental support reduces.

Replacement capital spend was well controlled at EUR55.4m (FY20: EUR64.2m). In addition, EUR60.9m of new leases have been entered into which are now reported as right-of-use assets with a corresponding lease liability. These leases include the continuation of the truck replacement programme, property lease renewals or extensions and other assets. Growth capital spend included the new silos and infrastructure for construction materials at ATM, and initial spend on the EUR10m facility to process out-of-date food waste in Amsterdam.

The three components that we have shown below the adjusted free cash flow will have a reducing impact over the next three or more years. The Dutch Covid-19 tax deferral, which amounted to EUR60m at the end of March, will be settled in 36 monthly instalments starting in October 2021. TGG soil stocks with a cumulative liability of up to EUR25m are expected to be placed in the market in the coming year or so. Spend on UK PPP contracts was EUR19.3m, EUR4.3m better than prior year and expected to reduce further in FY22.

Synergy, integration and restructuring spend of EUR12.7m related to the Renewi 2.0 programme together with carry forward costs from the original integration programme.

Other cash flows include the funding for the closed UK defined benefit scheme and the purchase of short-term investments in the insurance captive net of sundry dividend income from other investments.

Net cash generated from operating activities increased from EUR157.7m in the prior period to EUR243.4m in the current year. A reconciliation to the underlying cash flow performance as referred to above is included in note 17 in the consolidated financial statements.

INVESTMENT PROJECTS

Expenditure in FY22

The Group's long-term expectations for replacement capital expenditure remain around 80% of depreciation. FY22 replacement capital spend is expected to be around EUR95m which includes some catch-up from the prior two years and investment in a replacement LUVO emissions cleaning unit at the ATM TRI plant. In addition up to EUR45m of IFRS 16 lease investments are expected.

Growth capital expenditure is expected to increase as some of the innovation pipeline comes into the construction phase. Overall spend for FY22 is estimated at around EUR25m including the completion of the out-of-date food waste facility in Amsterdam, and other initiatives.

Return on assets

The Group return on operating assets, excluding debt, tax and goodwill increased from 19.0% at 31 March 2020 to 22.6% at 31 March 2021. The Group post-tax return on capital employed was 6.3% (FY20 ongoing businesses only: 6.0%).

TREASURY AND CASH MANAGEMENT

Core net debt and leverage ratios

Core net debt excludes IFRS 16 lease liabilities and the net debt relating to the UK PPP contracts which is non-recourse to the Group and secured over the assets of the special purpose vehicles. Core net debt was significantly better than management expectations at EUR343.6m (FY20: EUR457.2m), with working capital and capital expenditure well controlled and the impact of Covid-19 related tax deferrals in the Netherlands. Net debt to EBITDA was 2.2x, comfortably within covenant and below 3.5x which is the normal test level applied from September 2021. Liquidity headroom including cash and undrawn facilities was also strong at EUR364m (FY20: EUR252m). Cash balances were reduced in the year from a high of EUR194.5m at March 2020 and used to repay borrowings.

Debt structure and strategy

Borrowings, excluding PPP non-recourse borrowings, are mainly long-term.

Debt Structure FY21 FY20 Variance EURm EURm EURm EUR100m Belgian Green retail bonds (100.0) (100.0) - EUR75m Belgian Green retail bonds (75.0) (75.0) - EUR495m Green RCF and term loan (185.0) (437.1) 252.1 Green EUPP (25.0) (25.0) - Gross borrowings before lease liabilities (385.0) (637.1) 252.1 Historical IAS 17 lease liabilities and other (13.6) (19.3) 5.7 Loan fees 3.5 4.7 (1.2) Cash and money market funds 51.5 194.5 (143.0) Core net debt (as per covenant definitions) (343.6) (457.2) 113.6 IFRS 16 lease liabilities (236.7) (211.7) (25.0) Net debt excluding UK PPP net debt (580.3) (668.9) 88.6

All our core borrowings of bonds and loans are green financed. The main facility has been hedged with four cross currency swaps totalling EUR168.4m at fixed Euro interest rates of between 1.27% and 1.40% which expire between October 2022 and December 2022. The retail bonds of EUR100m maturing in June 2022 have an annual gross coupon of 3.65% and the bonds of EUR75m maturing in July 2024 have an annual gross coupon of 3.00%. As at 31 March 2021, 98% of our core net debt was fixed or hedged.

The Group operates a committed invoice discounting programme. The cash received for invoices sold at 31 March 2021 was EUR80.3m (FY20: EUR88.0m).

The introduction of IFRS 16 in 2019 increased lease liabilities by EUR155.4m. Total right-of-use assets at March 2021 include plant and machinery of EUR124.0m (FY20: EUR110.0m), incorporating ongoing truck investments, and land and buildings of EUR109.8m (FY20: EUR105.9m). Bank facility covenants exclude IFRS 16 leases.

Debt borrowed in the special purpose vehicles (SPVs) for the financing of UK PPP programmes is separate from the Group core debt and is secured over the assets of the SPVs with no recourse to the Group as a whole. Interest rates are fixed by means of interest rate swaps at contract inception. At 31 March 2021 this debt amounted to EUR87.8m (FY20: EUR90.0m).

PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

Around 85% of the Group's provisions are long-term in nature, with landfill provisions being utilised over more than 20 years.

Onerous contract provisions were increased between 2017 and 2020 to a peak of EUR109.5m in 2018 and have now reduced to EUR80.9m following a utilisation of EUR15.6m (FY20: EUR20.6m, FY19: EUR27.0m) during the current year. Of the outstanding balance EUR11.0m is in current provisions and the remainder will mainly be used for BDR and Wakefield over the remaining 15+ years of these contracts.

The total current element of provisions amounts to EUR39m, including onerous contracts, EUR4m for restructuring, EUR8m for landfill related spend and EUR16m for environmental, legal and others.

The position on the alleged Belgian State Aid claim remains unchanged since last year, with a gross potential liability of EUR63m as at 31 March, against which we have provided for EUR15m. We expect a ruling from the European Commission during FY22 but no monies would likely become payable until FY23. Details of contingent liabilities are set out in note 16 of the financial statements and the Group does not expect any of these to crystallise in the coming year.

Retirement benefits

The Group operates a defined benefit pension scheme for certain UK employees which has been closed to new entrants since September 2002 and was closed to future benefit accrual in November 2019. At 31 March 2021, the scheme had reverted back to an accounting deficit of EUR4.0m (FY20: EUR16.0m surplus). The change in the year was due to a decrease in the discount rate assumption, which was unusually high at March 2020, together with an increase in inflation, offset by a small increase in asset returns. The next actuarial valuation of the scheme is due as at 5 April 2021 and the future funding plan has been maintained at the current level of EUR3.5m per annum until February 2022.

There are also several defined benefit pension schemes for employees in the Netherlands and Belgium which had a retirement benefit deficit of EUR7.4m at 31 March 2021, a EUR0.1m decrease from 31 March 2020.

SHARE CONSOLIDATION

We have been pleased with the response to our secondary listing on Euronext in Amsterdam in January 2020 and the increased liquidity of our shares on both exchanges that followed. We have received feedback from some investor groups, notably Dutch and Belgian retail investors, that they prefer a share price in excess of EUR1. The Board therefore intends to seek approval to consolidate our shares at the rate of one for ten and to put forward a resolution to be included at the Annual General Meeting on 15 July 2021. The share consolidation will reduce the number of ordinary shares in issue and is expected to result in a share price that the Board believes is more appropriate for a company of its size. Further details will be set out in the notice of the Annual General Meeting.

Consolidated Income Statement

For the year ended 31 March 2021

2021 2020 Non-trading Non-trading & exceptional & exceptional Note Underlying items Underlying items Total Total EURm EURm EURm EURm EURm EURm CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue 3,4 1,693.6 - 1,693.6 1,775.4 - 1,775.4 Cost of sales 5 (1,408.5) (15.7) (1,424.2) (1,467.5) (72.2) (1,539.7) Gross profit (loss) 285.1 (15.7) 269.4 307.9 (72.2) 235.7 Administrative expenses 5 (212.1) (13.9) (226.0) (220.3) (43.5) (263.8) Operating profit (loss) 3 73.0 (29.6) 43.4 87.6 (115.7) (28.1) Finance income 5,6 10.9 0.4 11.3 9.7 2.2 11.9 Finance charges 5,6 (38.1) - (38.1) (44.1) - (44.1) Share of results from associates and 1.6 - 1.6 0.9 - 0.9 joint ventures Profit (loss) before taxation 3 47.4 (29.2) 18.2 54.1 (113.5) (59.4) Taxation 5,7 (11.6) 4.4 (7.2) (13.3) 12.2 (1.1) Profit (loss) for the year from 35.8 (24.8) 11.0 40.8 (101.3) (60.5) continuing operations DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Profit (loss) for the year from 15 - - - 2.3 (18.9) (16.6) discontinued operations

Profit (loss) for the year 35.8 (24.8) 11.0 43.1 (120.2) (77.1) Attributable to: Owners of the parent 35.9 (24.8) 11.1 43.0 (120.9) (77.9) Non-controlling interests (0.1) - (0.1) 0.1 0.7 0.8 35.8 (24.8) 11.0 43.1 (120.2) (77.1) 2021 2020 Earnings (loss) per share Note cents cents Continuing operations Basic 8 1.4 (7.7) Diluted 8 1.4 (7.7) Underlying basic 8 4.5 5.1 Underlying diluted 8 4.5 5.1 Continuing and discontinued operations Basic 8 1.4 (9.8) Diluted 8 1.4 (9.8)

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the year ended 31 March 2021

2021 2020 EURm EURm Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign subsidiaries (3.1) 6.3 Fair value movement on cash flow hedges 14.3 (12.2) Deferred tax on fair value movement on cash flow hedges (2.4) 0.3 Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method 0.3 0.2 9.1 (5.4) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Actuarial (loss) gain on defined benefit pension schemes (23.3) 15.2 Deferred tax on actuarial (loss) gain on defined benefit pension schemes 4.4 (2.8) (18.9) 12.4 Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year, net of tax (9.8) 7.0 Profit (loss) for the year 11.0 (77.1) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year 1.2 (70.1) Attributable to: Owners of the parent 1.3 (69.7) Non-controlling interests (0.1) (0.4) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year 1.2 (70.1) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent arising from: Continuing operations 1.3 (53.1) Discontinued operations - (16.6) 1.3 (69.7)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

As at 31 March 2021

Restated* 31 March 31 March Note 2021 2020 EURm EURm Assets Non-current assets Goodwill and intangible assets 10 602.2 610.1 Property, plant and equipment 10 560.7 584.0 Right-of-use assets 10 233.8 215.9 Investments 17.2 15.6 Financial assets relating to PPP contracts 142.4 141.8 Derivative financial instruments 14 7.9 2.1 Defined benefit pension scheme surplus 13 - 16.0 Trade and other receivables 4.1 3.1 Deferred tax assets 49.5 37.2 1,617.8 1,625.8 Current assets Inventories 20.6 20.7 Investments 14 9.3 8.1 Loans to associates and joint ventures 0.9 0.9 Financial assets relating to PPP contracts 6.7 6.0 Trade and other receivables 247.7 272.4 Derivative financial instruments 14 1.2 - Current tax receivable 0.5 0.7 Cash and cash equivalents 51.5 194.5 338.4 503.3 Total assets 1,956.2 2,129.1 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Borrowings 11 (673.9) (912.7) Derivative financial instruments 14 (25.3) (32.4) Other non-current liabilities (54.4) (7.1) Defined benefit pension schemes deficit 13 (11.4) (7.5) Provisions 12 (252.6) (252.4) Deferred tax liabilities (50.9) (46.9) (1,068.5) (1,259.0) Current liabilities Borrowings 11 (45.7) (40.7) Derivative financial instruments 14 (0.2) (5.6) Trade and other payables (546.2) (534.3) Current tax payable (13.8) (16.5) Provisions 12 (38.7) (37.7) (644.6) (634.8) Total liabilities (1,713.1) (1,893.8) Net assets 243.1 235.3 Issued capital and reserves attributable to the owners of the parent Share capital 99.5 99.5 Share premium 473.6 473.6 Exchange reserve (14.8) (11.6) Retained earnings (321.3) (327.6) 237.0 233.9 Non-controlling interests 6.1 1.4 Total equity 243.1 235.3

* The comparatives for right-of-use assets and lease liabilities within borrowings have been restated due to a prior year adjustment as explained in note 2.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the year ended 31 March 2021

Share Share Exchange Retained Non-controlling Total capital premium reserve earnings interests equity EURm EURm EURm EURm EURm EURm Balance at 1 April 2020 99.5 473.6 (11.6) (327.6) 1.4 235.3 Profit (loss) for the year - - - 11.1 (0.1) 11.0 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Exchange (loss) gain on translation of foreign subsidiaries - - (3.2) - 0.1 (3.1) Fair value movement on cash flow hedges - - - 14.4 (0.1) 14.3 Actuarial loss on defined benefit pension schemes - - - (23.3) - (23.3) Tax in respect of other comprehensive income items - - - 2.0 - 2.0 Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted - - - 0.3 - 0.3 for using the equity method Total comprehensive (loss) income for the year - - (3.2) 4.5 (0.1) 1.2 Share-based compensation - - - 1.4 - 1.4 Movement on tax arising on share-based compensation - - - 0.3 - 0.3 Disposal of non-controlling interest - - - 1.3 4.8 6.1

