A new version of Livegoals.com went live yesterday. Livegoals.com was founded back in 2005 and has now been through a complete redesign to give users access to a superior online betting and live streaming product

Copenhagen, Denmark--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - With the new Livegoals.com, users can follow live scores from all the major football leagues in the world and get updates on matches from the top leagues like the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga, to local leagues in their own country.

The new user-friendly design lets the users pin the matches they're interested in and receive instant notifications when live events are happening.

Livegoals.com will also give users information about the best odds on the games they're following and let them compare odds both pregame and when the game is live.

Livegoals.com is developed by the Danish media company Rebel Penguin ApS, a subsidiary of Gaming Innovation Group (GIG), in collaboration with betgency.com, an SEO laboratory owned by the Spanish company Interamplify.

