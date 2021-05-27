

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva plc (AV.L, AV) said that its first-quarter sales in commercial insurance were up 13% in the UK and 6% in Canada, while in UK personal lines it maintained premiums while growing market share.



Core General Insurance gross written premiums grew 4% to 2.0 billion pounds from last year.



Net flows in Savings & Retirement increased by 31% and Aviva Investors is seeing improving flows and investment performance. Demand for bulk purchase annuities was subdued in the first quarter but the company has seen a good start to the second quarter.



