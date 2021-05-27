

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TR Property Investment Trust (TRY.L) reported that its total comprehensive income for the year ended 31 March 2021 was 234.21 million pounds or 73.86 pence per share compared to a loss of 148.01 million pounds or 46.64 pence per share in the previous year.



Revenue earnings for the year of 12.25 pence were 16% lower than the prior year.



Total income was 253.93 million pounds compared to negative 129.03 million pounds in the prior year.



The Board has announced a final dividend of 9.00 pence per share, bringing the full year dividend to 14.20 pence per share, an overall increase of 1.4% on the prior year dividend.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de