DJ PJSC RusHydro: Updated Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on May 27, 2021

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Updated Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on May 27, 2021 27-May-2021 / 09:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Updated Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on May 27, 2021 May 27, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces the updated agenda of the Board of Directors meeting to be held in absentia on May 27, 2021, with additional issues in the agenda of the meeting. The agenda includes the following items: 1. On approval of report on divestment of the Company's none-core assets for the first quarter of 2021. 2. On approval of changes to the single provision on procurement for the needs of RusHydro Group. 3. On approval of the Company's policy on occupation health and safety. 4. On determination of position of the Company (its representatives) in governing bodies of subsidiaries. 5. On consideration of issues of material significance for the Company. 6. On approval of the AGM Agenda. 7. On recommendation to the AGM on matters related to the AGM agenda. 8. On matters related to calling, preparation and convening the AGM. The information on decisions of the Board of Directors will be made available in compliance with regulatory requirements. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is one of Russia's largest generating company and is the third in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 107642 EQS News ID: 1201158 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201158&application_name=news

May 27, 2021 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)