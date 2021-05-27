Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Seit Wochen explosiv: Jetzt letzte Chance…?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3770 ISIN: DK0060102887 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIFORK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIFORK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
27.05.2021 | 10:07
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Press Release: Trifork Holding AG: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares

Press Release: 14/2021 Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares 

Company announcement no. 14 / 2021 
 
  Schindellegi, Switzerland - 27 May 2021 
 
  Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial 
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's 
shares 
 
  Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Trifork Holding AG 
(Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork"), hereby 
notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by 
persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork and persons 
closely associated with them in Trifork's shares and other financial 
instruments linked thereto. 
 
  Reference is made to company announcement no. 9/2021 dated 17 May 2021 
and the offering circular as published by Trifork in connection with the 
initial public offering (the "Offering") and admission to trading and 
official listing of Trifork's shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S on 17 May 
2021. 
 
  Transactions made in connection with the Offering 
 
  In connection with Offering, the following transactions have been made 
by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork and 
persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares and other 
financial instruments linked thereto: 
 
 
 
 
   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
1.   closely associated 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name                             Jørn Larsen 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
2.  Reason for the notification 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Position/status                        CEO of Trifork Holding AG 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)  Initial notification/ Amendment                Initial notification 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
3.   auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name                             Trifork Holding AG 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)  LEI                              8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
4.1  Details of the transaction(s): 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                  Shares 
   Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) 
a)   Identification code                      to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)  Nature of the transaction                   Sale of shares 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
c)  Price(s) and volume(s)                    Price(s)                Volume(s) 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ -------------------- -------------------------------------------- 
 DKK 150                                                           426,303 
 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- 
   Aggregated information                    Average price per share: DKK 150 
    -- Aggregated volume                     Total number of shares: 426,303 
d)   -- Price                           Total price: DKK 63,945,450 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
e)  Date of the transaction                    27 May 2021 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
f)  Place of the transaction                   Outside a trading venue 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
4.2  Details of the transaction(s): 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                  Shares 
   Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) 
a)   Identification code                      to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
                                  Lending of shares in connection with the Joint Global 
b)  Nature of the transaction                   Coordinators' overallotment option 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
c)  Price(s) and volume(s)                    Price(s)                         Volume(s) 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ -------------------- -------------------------------------------- 
 N/A                                                              73,697 
 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- 
d)  Aggregated information                    Average price per share: N/A 
    -- Aggregated volume                     Total number of shares: 73,697 
    -- Price                           Total price: N/A 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
e)  Date of the transaction                    27 May 2021 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
f)  Place of the transaction                   Outside a trading venue 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
1.   closely associated 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name                             GRO Holding I ApS 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
2.  Reason for the notification 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                  Closely associated person to Lars Lunde, member of 
a)  Position/status                        the board of directors of Trifork Holding AG. 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)  Initial notification/ Amendment                Initial notification 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
3.   auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name                             Trifork Holding AG 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)  LEI                              8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
4.1  Details of the transaction(s): 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                  Shares 
   Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) 
a)   Identification code                      to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)  Nature of the transaction                   Sale of shares 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
c)  Price(s) and volume(s)                    Price(s)                Volume(s) 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ -------------------- -------------------------------------------- 
 DKK 150                                                           426,303 
 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- 
   Aggregated information                    Average price per share: DKK 150 
    -- Aggregated volume                     Total number of shares: 426,303 
d)   -- Price                           Total price: DKK 63,945,450 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
e)  Date of the transaction                    27 May 2021 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
f)  Place of the transaction                   Outside a trading venue 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
4.2  Details of the transaction(s): 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                  Shares 
   Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) 
a)   Identification code                      to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
                                  Lending of shares in connection with the Joint Global 
b)  Nature of the transaction                   Coordinators' overallotment option 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
c)  Price(s) and volume(s)                    Price(s)                         Volume(s) 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ -------------------- -------------------------------------------- 
 N/A                                                              73,697 
 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- 
d)  Aggregated information                    Average price per share: N/A 
    -- Aggregated volume                     Total number of shares: 73,697 
    -- Price                           Total price: N/A 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
e)  Date of the transaction                    27 May 2021 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
f)  Place of the transaction                   Outside a trading venue 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
1.   closely associated 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name                             GRO Holding I ApS 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
2.  Reason for the notification 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                  Closely associated person to Lars Lunde, member of 
a)  Position/status                        the board of directors of Trifork Holding AG. 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)  Initial notification/ Amendment                Initial notification 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
3.   auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name                             Trifork Holding AG 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)  LEI                              8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
4.1  Details of the transaction(s): 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                  Shares 
   Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2021 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)

Press Release: 14/2021 Reporting of transactions -2- 

a)   Identification code                      to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)  Nature of the transaction                   Sale of shares 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
c)  Price(s) and volume(s)                    Price(s)                Volume(s) 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------- --------------------------------------------- 
 DKK 150                                                          3,206,127 
 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- 
   Aggregated information                    Average price per share: DKK 150 
    -- Aggregated volume                     Total number of shares: 3,206,127 
d)   -- Price                           Total price: DKK 480,919,050 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
e)  Date of the transaction                    27 May 2021 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
f)  Place of the transaction                   Outside a trading venue 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
4.2  Details of the transaction(s): 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                  Shares 
   Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) 
a)   Identification code                      to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
                                  Lending of shares in connection with the Joint Global 
b)  Nature of the transaction                   Coordinators' overallotment option 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
c)  Price(s) and volume(s)                    Price(s)                         Volume(s) 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------- --------------------------------------------- 
 N/A                                                             554,257 
 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- 
d)  Aggregated information                    Average price per share: N/A 
    -- Aggregated volume                     Total number of shares: 554,257 
    -- Price                           Total price: N/A 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
e)  Date of the transaction                    27 May 2021 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
f)  Place of the transaction                   Outside a trading venue 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
1.   closely associated 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name                             Kristian Wulf-Andersen 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
2.  Reason for the notification 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Position/status                        CFO of Trifork Holding AG 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)  Initial notification/ Amendment                Initial notification 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
3.   auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name                             Trifork Holding AG 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)  LEI                              8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
4.1  Details of the transaction(s): 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                  Shares 
   Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) 
a)   Identification code                      to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)  Nature of the transaction                   Sale of shares 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
c)  Price(s) and volume(s)                    Price(s)                Volume(s) 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ -------------------- -------------------------------------------- 
 DKK 150                                                            24,581 
 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- 
d)  Aggregated information                    Average price per share: DKK 150 
    -- Aggregated volume                     Total number of shares: 24,581 
    -- Price                           Total price: DKK 3,687,150 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
e)  Date of the transaction                    27 May 2021 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
f)  Place of the transaction                   Outside a trading venue 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
 
 
 
 
 
 
4.2  Details of the transaction(s): 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                  Shares 
   Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) 
a)   Identification code                      to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
                                  Lending of shares in connection with the Joint Global 
b)  Nature of the transaction                   Coordinators' overallotment option 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
c)  Price(s) and volume(s)                    Price(s)                  Volume(s) 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------ ---------------------------------- 
 N/A                                                              4,250 
 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ---------------------------------- 
d)  Aggregated information                    Average price per share: N/A 
    -- Aggregated volume                     Total number of shares: 4,250 
    -- Price                           Total price: N/A 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
e)  Date of the transaction                    27 May 2021 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
f)  Place of the transaction                   Outside a trading venue 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
1.   closely associated 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name                             Blackbird II ApS 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
2.  Reason for the notification 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                  Closely associated person to Jørn Larsen, CEO 
a)  Position/status                        of Trifork Holding AG 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)  Initial notification/ Amendment                Initial notification 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
3.   auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name                             Trifork Holding AG 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)  LEI                              8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
4.1  Details of the transaction(s): 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                  Shares 
   Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) 
a)   Identification code                      to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)  Nature of the transaction                   Sale of shares 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
c)  Price(s) and volume(s)                    Price(s)                Volume(s) 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------- --------------------------------------------- 
 DKK 150                                                           255,782 
 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- 
d)  Aggregated information                    Average price per share: DKK 150 
    -- Aggregated volume                     Total number of shares: 255,782 
    -- Price                           Total price: DKK 38,367,300 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
e)  Date of the transaction                    27 May 2021 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
f)  Place of the transaction                   Outside a trading venue 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
 
 
 
 
 
 
4.2  Details of the transaction(s): 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                  Shares 
   Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) 
a)   Identification code                      to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
                                  Lending of shares in connection with the Joint Global 
b)  Nature of the transaction                   Coordinators' overallotment option 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
c)  Price(s) and volume(s)                    Price(s)                  Volume(s) 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------ ---------------------------------- 
 N/A                                                              44,218 
 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ---------------------------------- 
d)  Aggregated information                    Average price per share: N/A 
    -- Aggregated volume                     Total number of shares: 44,218 
    -- Price                           Total price: N/A 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
e)  Date of the transaction                    27 May 2021 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
f)  Place of the transaction                   Outside a trading venue 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
1.   closely associated 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name                             Jesper Grankær Carøe 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
2.  Reason for the notification 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                  Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer of Trifork 
a)  Position/status                        Holding AG 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)  Initial notification/ Amendment                Initial notification 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
3.   auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name                             Trifork Holding AG 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)  LEI                              8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
4.1  Details of the transaction(s): 
---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                  Shares 
   Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) 
a)   Identification code                      to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)  Nature of the transaction                   Sale of shares 
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2021 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)

TRIFORK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.