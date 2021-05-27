

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence weakened and industrial morale improved in May, separate survey results showed on Thursday.



The consumer sentiment index decreased to 2.7 in May from 3.8 in April, Statistics Finland said.



Among the four components, expectation concerning Finland's economy improved in May. Households expectation of their own economy remained unchanged, while all the other components decreased.



The data was collected from 990 persons between May 1 and 19.



Data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed that the manufacturing confidence index rose three points to 13 in May from 10 in April. The reading was above the long-term average of +1.



The construction confidence indicator decreased to -13 in May from -11 in April The reading was weaker than its long-term average of -7.



The service sector confidence indicator rose eight points to 10 in May.



The retail trade confidence grew seven points to 14 in May, which was above the long-term average of -1.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

