

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer prices rose for a second straight month and at the fastest pace since mid-2019 in April, figures from the statistical office showed Thursday.



The industrial producer price index rose 2.3 percent year-on-year following a 0.1 percent increase in March.



The rate of inflation was the fastest since June 2019, when prices rose 2.9 percent.



Prices in the domestic market increased for the first time this year, up 0.9 percent. Export market prices climbed 3.2 percent after a 0.4 percent gain in March.



Compared to the previous month, producer prices rose 0.6 percent following a 1.1 percent climb in March.



