Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 27
|CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")
|LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
|Date: 27 May 2021
|Net Asset Value
|The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 26 May 2021, the
|unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:
|Capital only: 4,671p
|Including income: 4,731p
|Enquiries:
|PATAC Limited
|Company Secretary
|Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com
