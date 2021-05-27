

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's exports increased at a softer pace in April, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.



Exports rose by a real 0.1 percent month-on-month in April, after a 5.1 percent growth in March.



Imports rose 2.2 percent monthly in April, after a 3.7 percent increase in the previous month.



Exports of chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and clothing and footwear declined in April, while imports of chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and energy increased.



In nominal terms, exports remained unchanged in April and imports increased 3.5 percent.



The trade surplus decreased to CHF 3.291 billion in April from CHF 3.873 billion in March.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports rose 2.0 percent year-on-year in April.



