

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic confidence improved in May, data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Tuesday.



The economic tendency indicator rose to 119.3 in May from 113.5 in April.



The consumer confidence index increased to 112.3 in May from 103.6 in the previous month.



The manufacturing industry confidence index rose to 126.0 in May from 120.7 in the preceding month.



The retail trade confidence index fell to 110.4 in May from 114.4 in the previous month.



The measure of construction morale rose to 107.1 in May from 100.5 in the prior month.



