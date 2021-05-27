Tunnel Detection System Market to expand at around 5% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sales of tunnel detection systems are set to be valued at over US$ 1.2 Bn in 2021, with stable long-term projections for the market, according to latest insights by Persistence Market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at around 5% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Growing need for precise flow measurement technologies has led to heightened demand for tunnel detection systems from sectors such as oil & gas, power generation, and chemicals. Rapid technological advancements are also projected to complement market growth over the coming years.

Demand for tunnel detection systems witnessed a slump in 2020 due to prudent rate of investments undertaken by end users during the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the defence sector, being a key end user of this equipment, is expected to augment sales over the coming years. Considering the possibility of a stimulus in many countries, the long-term outlook on the market remains positive.

Key Take away from Market Study

Persistence Market Research predicts a healthy construction industry growth rate in economies such as the U.S., East Asia , India , the Middle East , and Africa , with focus on infrastructure and heavy civil construction. This overall expansion of the construction market, particularly in civic infrastructure, i.e. expressways and tunnels, is poised to offer novel growth opportunities for tunnel detection system manufacturers over the years to come.

, , the , and , with focus on infrastructure and heavy civil construction. This overall expansion of the construction market, particularly in civic infrastructure, i.e. expressways and tunnels, is poised to offer novel growth opportunities for tunnel detection system manufacturers over the years to come. There has been an increase in requirements of tunnel detection systems in the recent past owing to espionage activities in prisons. Prisons have been updating themselves technologically. Persistence Market Research forecasts that prisons will be amongst highest demand creator of tunnel detection system through 2031.

Extensive use of acoustics that are technologically advanced benefits end users in terms of increased precision in detecting underground tunnels. Hence, systems with cutting-edge features are anticipated to gain higher popularity over the years to come.

Increasing number of players focusing on R&D related to tunnel detection systems is anticipated to significantly shape market growth over the next ten years.

Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) tunnel detection systems to hold over one-fourth market share.

Military is projected to hold over 80% overall market share as an end user by 2031-end.

The global tunnel detection system market witnessed a slump in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a recorded growth of -0.2%.

The market in Israel is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 6%, while that in the U.S. at close to 5%, through 2031.

is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 6%, while that in the U.S. at close to 5%, through 2031. The market in India and China is set to surge at around 5% CAGR each over the next ten years.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/30435

"Surge in demand from the military and prisons in recent years is expected to provide an impetus to tunnel detection system sales growth," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Get customized report by asking an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/30435

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly consolidated, with key players accounting for more than four-fifth of the market share. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their networks in order to maintain their market shares. Some of the key players in this industry are Elbit Systems Ltd., Elpam Electronics Ltd., Lockheed Martin, etc.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/30435

Find More Valuable Insights

The research report analyzes demand for tunnel detection systems. The global market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, various macroeconomic factors, market trends, and market background. As per Persistence Market Research's research scope, the market has been analyzed on the basis of technology, end user and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both, supply side and demand side.

Browse Research Release at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-reports.asp

Browse End-to-end Market: Industrial Automation

Related Reports:

Chemical Detection Technology Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/chemical-detection-technology-market.asp

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/chemical-detection-technology-market.asp Tunnel Lighting System:https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/tunnel-lighting-system.asp

About Persistence Market Research

Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research (PMR)

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661339/Persistence_Market_Research.jpg