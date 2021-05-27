Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced that management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences in June:

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021; fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. ET

Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021; fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. ET

The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, June 17, 2021; fireside chat at 12:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the fireside chats will be accessible in the Investors Media section of Bicycle's website at www.bicycletherapeutics.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the presentation dates.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle is evaluating BT5528, a second-generation Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC) targeting EphA2, and BT8009, a second-generation BTC targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen, in company-sponsored Phase I/II trials. In addition, BT1718, a BTC that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial sponsored by the Centre for Drug Development of Cancer Research UK. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.

