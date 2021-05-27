

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's jobless rate increased in April, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate rose to 4.4 percent in April from 4.0 percent in March.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 211,100 in April from 193,600 in the previous month.



The employment rate fell to 61.9 percent in April from 62.6 percent in the preceding month.



The unemployment rate fell to 4.3 percent during February to April period from 4.5 percent during January-March period.



The youth unemployment rate was 12.5 percent in the three months ended April.



