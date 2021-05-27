Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to become a member of the Canadian Gaming Association (the "CGA"). Canadian Parliament recently passed Bill C-218 - the Safe and regulated Sports Betting Act. The Bill is now before the Senate and should pass before the end of the year.

"In advance of the Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act receiving Royal Assent, Fandom Sports is proud to join Canadian industry leaders in preparation for the regulated sports betting market to open in Canada. As a Canadian based company with a suite of Made-in-Canada technologies, we feel that by being at the table with fellow members of the CGA, Fandom Sports will have a strong presence in the domestic Canadian market and will benefit from promotion of Canadian solutions for the global market," states David Vinokurov, CEO and President Fandom Sports Media.

"I am pleased to welcome Fandom Sports as the newest member of the CGA," commented Paul Burns, president and chief executive officer, CGA. "This is an exciting time in Canadian gaming as the impending legalization of single-event sports betting will forever change the way that fans and gamers experience sports."

About the Canadian Gaming Association

The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is a national trade association that represents leading operators and suppliers in Canada's gaming, sports betting, eSports, and lottery industries - a full spectrum of companies from land-based and online casino operators to providers of global premium sports, eSports, and game content and technology. We advance the evolution of Canada's gaming industry by promoting the economic value of gaming in Canada, using research, innovation, and best practices to help the industry expand, and creating opportunities for productive dialogue among stakeholders.

About Fandom Sports

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

Fandom Sports Media is developing and deploying a web application which instantly operates on Android and iOS mobile devices targeting Esports Super Fans. The Company's Unified Information Access platform is active in a private cloud with multilingual support and is targeted towards a global launch of the Fandom's regulated betting and unregulated Esports prediction fan engagement models. Fandom supplies interactive Esports entertainment to Super Fans through purpose-built data interaction.

